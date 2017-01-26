Michigan Football: Jourdan Lewis Impressing at Senior Bowl

Jourdan Lewis had a distinguished career playing for Michigan football. But this week at the Senior Bowl, he is trying to improve his NFL draft stock.

That’s why the week Lewis has at the Senior Bowl, in Mobile, Alabama in so important. It’s not only a chance for Lewis to show he can stack up with NFL-caliber receivers, but also to show he can handle bigger wide outs.

Yet, the first victory of the week for Lewis came when he measured at 5-10 and weighed in and 188 pounds. Many NFL scouts thought he was 5-9 and just 180.

“It was a relief,” Lewis said. “That was a big thing. I know guys were flabbergasted. They thought I’d be 180.”

However, 5-10 is still pretty short for an NFL corner. That’s why Lewis is being looked at as a nickel corner, where he received plenty of work in practice Wednesday.

But Lewis, who was a stellar man-to-man corner for Michigan football and saw just 40 percent of the passes thrown his way completed, according to Pro Football Focus, believes he can do it all and hopes to show that at the Senior Bowl, especially covering big receivers.

“That’s why we’re here right now, to defy that terminology, guys thinking I’m too small to play outside,” Lewis said. “I want to show everybody, I can match up with those big receivers.”

Thus far, Lewis has had some ups and down. He has impressed with his physicality, but has gotten beat a few times on the outside.

The former Michigan football star has two more days of practice and the game Saturday to catch the eyes of scouts — chances are they already know all about him.

But they have the same question, can Lewis cover outside?

The answer he gives this week, will go a long way towards determining where he goes come draft time.

