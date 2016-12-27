Michigan Football is Healthy Heading into Orange Bowl

Health can be a big factor in bowl games, but for Michigan football, it looks like all the key players are good to go for the Orange Bowl.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is never one to be candid. So when he said his team faced some injuries leading up to Friday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State, it was unclear who he was referring to.

At this point, it’s still not clear. But, after the Detroit Free Press documented who was at practice in Miami Monday, we can conclude that all Michigan’s starters made the trip. This is according to Mark Snyder.

Some of the injuries may have been lingering and since cleared up. Injuries might be an issue, but not enough to impact the roster, at least the starters.

One example of this could be Wilton Speight. The quarterback suffered a shoulder injury against Iowa and played through it against Ohio State.

With a few weeks, his shoulder should be better, if not completely healed. Obviously, a healthy Speight is a big deal, think Jake Rudock in the Citrus Bowl.

Speight may have been one of the guys banged up and certainly he wasn’t alone. But as far as key players go, expect Michigan football to have them all Friday.

Many of them, such as Chris Wormley, Jake Butt, Jourdan Lewis, Taco Charlton, Amara Darbogh and Jehu Chesson, as well as others, are looking to impress scouts one final time.

Some other interesting tidbits include the fact that Kareem Walker, the top running back recruit last fall, was on the field. It will be interesting to watch his development. Grant Perry, who is suspended, did not make the trip.

There are many different factors that could decide the outcome of the Orange Bowl, but at least for the Wolverines, injuries shouldn’t be one of them.

