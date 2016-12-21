Michigan Football: Getting Maurice Hurst Back is a Big Deal

Michigan football got some good news Wednesday, as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst announced he would return for a fifth season.

Late in the season, Michigan football defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said he was likely coming back to the Wolverines for a fifth season. But Wednesday, he made it official.

Hurst, a fourth-year junior, is coming off a stellar campaign and there was some thought, he could get first-round consideration in the NFL draft. But even so, he confirmed he will spend one more year with Michigan football.

Before the season, Pro Football Focus projected Hurst to be a first-round pick. All he did after that was rack up 30 tackles, nine TFL and 4.5 sacks. So his departure wouldn’t have been a surprise, especially with all the NFL interest he has generated.

Yet, his return, along with the presence of Bryan Mone, Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, will give Michigan a solid group of returning players up front.

It’s hard to say if all four players will start next season, but Hurst and Gary will. Winovich, who had 31 tackles and five sacks in his own right, probably will too. And Mone will play a key role inside after seeing significant snaps this season.

The return of Hurst is the second starter for Michigan football in as many weeks to announce his return for a fifth year. Linebacker Mike McCoy did the same thing last week.

If the Wolverines are also successful in their appeal to get cornerback Jeremy Clark another year of eligibility, the losses on defense may not be as severe as once thought.

With the graduation of Chris Wormley, Taco Charlton and Ryan Glasgow, Michigan football was always going to have work to do up front.

Yet, with Hurst back in the fold, the Wolverines are in good shape and next season, the defensive line should once again be a strength.

This article originally appeared on