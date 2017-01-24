Michigan Football: Can Wilton Speight Be Challenged at Quarterback?

Can a season that some ups and some downs, does the starting quarterback job for Michigan football belong to Wilton Speight?

One of the big questions facing the Michigan football program heading into the 2017 season, is just how good is Wilton Speight?

After one season of work, it’s a difficult question to answer. An even harder one might be, is Speight already the starter heading into 2017?

If you asked Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan football head coach would probably say no. He would also say that about every other position on the field. He believes in competition.

But is there a chance for a legitimate competition at quarterback?

Despite what some might hope, probably not. Unless Speight takes a dramatic step backwards in spring ball or fall camp, it’s his to lose.

John O’Korn, who will be back next season, feels like a backup. He’s a veteran and he will be nice to have, but it’s hard to see him beating out Speight.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters could have an outside chance. He’s the player Harbaugh once compared to Andrew Luck. Yet, unless he has taken a huge leap forward, it’s almost as difficult to see him dethroning Speight.

Of course, Michigan football is bringing in Dylan McCaffrey, the No.4 pro-style quarterback in the country. But since he decided not to enroll early, he seems like a long shot too.

Winning the starting job is one thing, keeping it is another. To do that, Speight will need to raise his level of play next season, especially with all the talented pass catchers he lost to the NFL.

The junior won’t have Jake Butt, Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson next season. The Wolverines still have talent with Eddie McDoom and Kekoa Crawford, as well as some incoming freshmen and possibly Grant Perry.

But if Michigan football is going to contend in the Big Ten next season, Speight will need to be among its best offensive players.

At times in 2016, he was. He averaged 209 yards passing and threw three touchdowns compared to one interception in wins over Colorado, Penn State and Wisconsin. He also threw for 362 yards against Maryland and four touchdowns against UCF.

Yet in losses to Iowa, Ohio State and Florida State, he completed just 54 percent of his passes, averaged 161 yards per game and threw three touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

Speight has the talent and many see NFL potential is the 6-6, 243-pound signal caller.

Hopefully, for the sake of Michigan football he improves. UM needs him to take that next step, because let’s be honest, the quarterback job is his to lose.

