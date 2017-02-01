Michigan Football: Aubrey Solomon Chooses The Wolverines

National Signing Day is the biggest day of the college football offseason, and Michigan football can celebrate with the addition of Aubrey Solomon.

It wasn’t quite as suspenseful as waiting to see what Rashan Gary would do last year at this time, but Michigan football fans were still on the edges of their seats as Aubrey Solomon made his college decision.

Well, actually, he said it came to him about a week ago.

“It came to me on Wednesday,” he told Scout. “I just prayed about it the night before, and when I woke up, the answer came to me.”

Michigan had Solomon wrapped up at one point, but a terrible mishap cost the Wolverines his pledge. The school sent him a thank-you note for attending an event. The only problem was that he wasn’t at that event. They also misspelled his name.

But the Wolverines’ coaching staff kept a good connection with Solomon and his family, and Michigan looked like the favorite heading into National Signing Day. The other big player was Alabama, who had two visits with Solomon on Jan. 18 and 26. If you take his word for it, though, Solomon’s mind was made up the morning before that second visit.

Some feel like Michigan has the best interior defensive lineman in this class with Solomon. Others contest that title belongs to Marvin Wilson. Either way, there’s no doubt the Wolverines picked up a special player with the 6-foot-3, 288-pound tackle.

Part of what drove Solomon to Michigan may have been the Wolverines’ 90 percent graduation rate (No. 2 in the Big Ten). Solomon said graduation rate would play the biggest role in his decision.

What Michigan decides to do with Solomon will be something to watch. Gary came to Michigan last year as a defensive tackle with a very similar build, and he spent most of his first season at defensive end.

