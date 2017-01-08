Michigan Fans Online Are Mad About Najee Harris Picking Alabama

Michigan fans are mad that Najee Harris, the nation’s top recruit, picked Alabama over them, and their reactions on social media are hilarious.

The top recruit in the nation picked Alabama today, and Michigan fans are not at all happy about his decision.

good luck to Najee Harris being the backups backup at Alabama; could've been a force in the B1G — Brady Wood (@b_wood2) January 8, 2017

Remember when Tennesse fans told Derrick Henry that that he’d be a linebacker at Alabama?

I've got a feeling the last chapters of the Najee Harris #Bama vs. #Michigan saga will be played out on a field in the not so distant future — Derek ???? Kornacki (@KornackiDerek) January 8, 2017

Are you implying that Michigan is going to make the playoff or that the B1G isn’t going to get shut out in the playoff, because I find both of those hard to believe right now.

Alabama fans are becoming butt hurt over the Najee Harris recruitment situation. The writing is on the wall. #Michigan #GoBlue — Ann Arbor Insider (@michigan_nation) December 16, 2016

People in glass Michigans…

If you don’t know that Michigan is full of rednecks then I have to assume you’ve never been to Michigan.

Plot twist: Najee Harris transfers to Michigan after one semester at Alabama. — Ethan (@vanlukes24) January 8, 2017

Plot twist: that’s not how the transfer rules work.

Najee Harris, bottom line he's a drama queen at no time he had intentions of ever going to Michigan just wanted the attention — Joe Wilder (@CrazyJoeWilder) January 8, 2017

Najee never said he was going to Michigan, now the Michigan fan sites and reporters on the other hand…

I'm sure the Bama bag man got to Najee. upped the original ante. alabamafootball #GOBLUE — Rich Collins (@RichCollinsPE) January 8, 2017

Wait, are you saying Michigan paid him first?

It's all good, Najee Harris will get busted for being paid to go to bama in 5 years anyway. — Jeff Elswick (@NotTheFakeJeffE) January 8, 2017

Jeff seems like the kind of guy who would tweet at the NCAA.

i guess najee really doesnt want attention and spotlight. At bama he'll just be another player… — #____toAA (@MichiganNCAA) January 8, 2017

FINE YOU LEAVE, JUST KNOW THAT SHE WON’T LOVE YOU LIKE I DO.

Confirmed by the treasurer of non profit Crimson Tide Foundation. Money was offered to Najee family .. this isn't a troll. Leak it out #NCAA — Bam (@Miles1ba) January 8, 2017

BAM’S GOT SOURCES!

Looks like the Crimson Tide Foundation broke out the big bucks again to recruits families ???????? this time to keep Najee #RollTide ???????? — Bam (@Miles1ba) January 8, 2017

Bam is on the case!

Sucks a board member/treasurer can spout of in a drunken stupor about paying Alabama recruits and fear no repercussions. #NCAA #RollTide — Bam (@Miles1ba) January 8, 2017

Bam runs in a lot of high power circles you see… he knows people.

Man can't wait to see Najee Harris play in 3 years. — UGA United (@UGAUnited) January 8, 2017

Perhaps Georgia fans should just worry about Vanderbilt.

Fuck you Najee Harris. Well… Bamas winning the next 5 national championships. — Trace (@Trace2k15) January 8, 2017

Don’t be mean to winners just because you’re a loser.

The dark side? Oh good lawd.

It’s a good thing Najee Harris doesn’t have a social media account, we saw how Michigan fans treated their own Jabrill Peppers when he got hurt and didn’t play in their bowl game after all.

