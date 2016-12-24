Michigan Fans Grow Up, Ohio State Won

Michigan fans, you are 0-2 against Ohio State with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

Weeks after Ohio State defeated Michigan the call(s) in the game evidently are still an issue. Hey Wolverine fans, you lost the game. Deal with it!

In a Chicago Tribune article, Teddy Greenstein had some interesting things to report about the situation. He reported what the Big Ten’s coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo had to say, and the antics of Michigan fans which are pathetic.

First, Carollo said the spot where the officials said J.T. Barrett made the first down at the 15 would not have been overruled. Second, There were two plays in which Ohio State should have been penalized.

There were two fouls on one play that was missed when Gareon Conley held a Michigan wide receiver and then interfered with him. And Mike Weber should have been called for a personal foul on Jabrill Peppers’ interception.

He also said officials miss an average of 5.6 calls a game. Do you think maybe Michigan got away with a couple but Urban Meyer didn’t throw a fit about it? After all, he is an adult.

Well these guys weren’t. Greenstein reported that a YouTube video was made and I’ll let you read the rest of that mess in his words:

Spurred on by Harbaugh and perhaps the video, a radio station with more than 37,000 Twitter followers tweeted out Carollo’s work phone number and extension with #FireBillCarollo and #BoycottB1GEvents. A security company is reviewing the threatening voice mails Carollo received. .Here’s what makes the video so ridiculous: It includes a clip of an official patting Weber on the behind with “Bobby Sagers; Cincinnati, Ohio; Buckeyes Fan” burned above. The official is not Sagers, according to Carollo. It’s Brian Bolinger, who is from Indiana.

The funny thing is, I have to agree with one point Michigan fans brought up about the officiating. They complained there were too many officials from Ohio involved in the game. See, there were three of them and three from Michigan.

Everybody knows that is an unfair advantage. 11 on 11 doesn’t work very well for Michigan when they play Ohio State.

Since the Rich Rodriguez era, Wolverine fans have been clamouring to have a real “Michigan Man” as their head coach. They were extremely happy when their favorite son Jim Harbaugh came back to Ann Arbor and he hasn’t disappointed them whatsoever.

Harbaugh wins enough games to give the fans hope, makes excuses and blames others following a game. He also loses to Ohio State. Yep, a real “Michigan Man”.

