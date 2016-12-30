Michigan Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Jabrill Peppers Not Playing

Heisman winner Jabrill Peppers is sitting out the Orange Bowl sighting a leg injury and Michigan fans are melting down online over it.

Now far be it from me to say that Jabrill Peppers isn’t playing in the Orange Bowl because it’s a meaningless game and he has nothing to gain and everything to lose. I would never suggest that he probably decided not to play in this game weeks ago and he and Harbaugh have been keeping that quiet… I would NEVER suggest that. NEVER EVER.

Michigan fans on the other hand have turned on their once beloved player. All those Michigan fans that said that Jabrill Peppers was the second coming of Jesus, yeah they aren’t being so kind to him online right now.

Here are just a few of the comments Michigan fans are directing to Jabrill.

Wow @JabrillPeppers HOW DO YOU SIT OUT TONIGHT?!?? #fuckindisappointment — Storm Dawson (@StormOnAir) December 31, 2016

Why did you not ask a person named Storm before you came to this decision Jabrill? DOES SUNSHINE KNOW ABOUT THIS TOO?

Isn’t trash garbage redundant? Isn’t all trash already garbage?

@richeisen @JabrillPeppers He had a chance to do it for himself. Instead he is pulling a Fournette/McCaffrey. Go Blue! — Larry Morris (@Larry_Morris16) December 31, 2016

Yeah, how dare he pull a “I’m going to make millions so I’m not playing for free in an exhibition game.”

@JabrillPeppers fake a hamstring injury to get ready for the draft ???? selfish — Jaylen. G. Lipp (@Juicy_J_Lipps) December 31, 2016

Mr. Lipp heard this from a source.

YOU ARE PLAYING, GET ON THE FIELD!!! @JabrillPeppers — trueFREDERICK (@trueraikes) December 31, 2016

IF YOU ARE GIVEN AN ORDER IN ALL CAPS YOU HAVE TO OBEY, IT’S IN THE CONSTITUTION.

Bye buddy hope u find ur dad @JabrillPeppers — Joe Rondeau (@joerondeau16) December 31, 2016

Ok that’s just cold.

Eric is probably thinking about beating him up.

Those who stay will be champions. No way you leave early @JabrillPeppers — Tyler (@ReallySilent) December 31, 2016

But, but, this September all the Michigan fans said they would be champions this year…

@JabrillPeppers just say you don't want to play like fournette and McCaffrey — @natewest58 (@natewest58) December 31, 2016

I actually agree with this, it reeks of Harbaugh.

@JabrillPeppers I see you ???? on that bowl game cop out — Rafael Grigoryan (@RafaelGrigoryan) December 31, 2016

Emojis mean Rafael is serious.

.@JabrillPeppers thanks for being a Sell-out. Glad you picked @NFL over .@UMichFootball . Glad you screwed your school. Hope it pays off — Courtney Stecker (@CourtneyStecker) December 31, 2016

A guy named Courtney is mad at you Mr. Peppers.

When you get last minute new that @JabrillPeppers is not playing….???????? pic.twitter.com/zayWt0WrI9 — Jeremy Pennica (@Unsolvedmind) December 31, 2016

I’m sorry Eddie.

Get in the damn game @JabrillPeppers — Ben DeHaan (@bdehaan0) December 31, 2016

Look he’s on the sideline, do you think he’s got his phone out right now checking on twitter?

Yeah not the best look @JabrillPeppers, if you wanted to prepare for the draft you should just come out and say it — Timmay (@riskey_business) December 31, 2016

Tim knows about good looks.

@JabrillPeppers you're a pussy for not playing — Bryce Vayda (@brycevayda11) December 31, 2016

You tell ’em Bryce.

So it looks like it might be a long night for Michigan fans. I wonder what all those Michigan fans who said Harbaugh better than Saban are doing tonight.

I guess if you’re a recruit looking at Michigan you should see how their fans might turn on you.

What do you think? Is Peppers sitting out for the draft or injury? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on