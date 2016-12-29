Michigan a 7-point favorite over Florida State

No. 6 Michigan (10-2, Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Florida State (9-3, ACC), 8 p.m. EST

Line: Michigan by 7.

Series Record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Michigan looks to send its senior-dominated roster out the right way and not end the season on a two-game slide. Florida State is trying for its first bowl win since capturing the national title at the end of the 2013 season, and what would be a fifth consecutive season of at least 10 wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan offensive line vs. Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh calls Walker the best player on Florida State’s roster, and given how highly he speaks of some other Seminoles, that’s quite the compliment. Walker leads Florida State with 64 tackles – 15 of those being sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: LB Jabrill Peppers. He does it all, will likely play on both offense and defense in the game, was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was one of the most celebrated players in college football this year. ”To me he’s the epitome of what you think of a football player,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said of Peppers.

Florida State: RB Dalvin Cook. The only surprise would be if this isn’t the junior’s final college game. He grew up in Miami, this game is in nearby Miami Gardens, and Cook’s three years at Florida State have shown that he’s usually best when the lights are brightest.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan came into the Sunshine State and beat a traditional power in a bowl game last season, rolling over Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. … Here’s a sign of how good Florida State has been the last few years: This game on Dec. 30 is the Seminoles’ earliest bowl date since 2011. Every year since saw FSU play its bowl on Dec. 31 or later. … To show how dominant Michigan’s defense has been, consider that the Wolverines kicked 62 extra points this season and that their opponents kicked 14. … Halftime adjustments have usually worked out for FSU this season. The Seminoles outscore opponents 135-51 in third quarters.

