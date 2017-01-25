Miami Hurricanes Torment Duke in Release of 2017 Schedule

Just three days after an epic collapse by the basketball team in Durham, NC, the University of Miami official athletic site HurricaneSports reminded the Blue Devil Faithful about the “Miracle in Durham”.

The Miami official schedule release lists the opponent, series history, a fun fact and a flashback for each team the Hurricanes will play. Eleven of the 12 opponents has a short paragraph under flashback about a previous meeting between the teams. The lone exception is Duke.

Under Duke’s flashback is a video of the Hurricanes memorable 2015 victory in Durham. After Duke took a 27-24 lead with six seconds remaining, Miami used a rugby style sequence, eight lateral return touchdown that took over a minute to complete with no time left on the clock for a 30-27 win.

The ACC later ruled the the play should not have counted and the crew officiating from that game was suspended. The win avenged a 48-30 Miami loss in Durham two years earlier. Duke was ranked 22nd coming into the game. They fell out of the rankings after the loss and have not be ranked since.

The win would have only been the third for Duke against Miami in 13 meetings. The ‘Canes followed it up with a 40-21 pounding this season. It wound up being Brad Kaaya’s last home game as a Hurricane. Kaaya scorched the Blue Devils for four touchdown passes.

The win came at the end of a difficult week for the Hurricanes. Then Senior Defensive Back Artie Burns lost his mother earlier in the week. Dana Smith passed away from a heart attack at the age of 44.

Miami was also coming off a 58-0 loss to Clemson, the most lopsided loss in school history. The loss resulted in the firing of Head Coach Al Golden. Larry Scott took over as interim. His first game as a Head Coach would come against Duke.

Brad Kaaya suffered a concussion in the loss to Clemson and had to sit out the game against Duke. As a result Miami went into the game facing the tragedy to Burns’ mother with a interim Head Coach in his first game as a Head Coach and a backup Quarterback.

Rosier finished the game 20-29 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Many forget the lead that the Hurricanes blew. A Michael Badgley field goal gave the Hurricanes a 24-12 lead with 5:56 remaining in the game.

Johnell Barnes caught a 12 yard touchdown pass from Thomas Sirk with 2:40 remaining for the Blue Devils. The Hurricanes recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Duke forced a three and out. Duke had 1:50 left on the clock after they used two timeouts on Miami’s series.

The Blue Devils went 80 yards in ten plays covering 1:44 to set up Corn Elder’s improbable heroics. With the return trip to Durham on a Friday night, much of the nation will be watching Miami’s first game in Durham since the Miracle.

