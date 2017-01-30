Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Targets as National Signing Day Nears

With National Signing Day (NSD) 2017 approaching on the horizon this Wednesday, the Caneswatch Recruit warning flag is flying high. Let’s look at some of the Miami Hurricanes remaining targets on the board with up to date predictions.

WR-Jeff Thomas

BIO– 5’10, 175lbs, East Saint Louis High School, St Louis, IL

Rank – ESPN (4- Star, #8 ranked wide receiver, ESPN TOP 300), 247Sports (4- Star, .9798 Sports Rating)

Analysis: Jeff Thomas is a field shifting speedster clocking in with a 4.38 40. Thomas’ 40 time is the fastest captured among high school wide receivers in the nation this year per ESPN. This game changing prospect was the MVP of the Under Armor All-America Game.

He had two touchdowns to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight. He became the first player in the ten year history of the game to record two touchdowns. He broke the record of Terry Hawthorne who played at Illinois and also went to East St. Louis. Hawthorne is now a secondary coach for the Flyers.

Thomas’ 148 receiving yards also set a game record. His touchdown receptions of 44 and 79 yards showed off his big play ability. East Saint Louis High School coach Darren Sunkett is very confident in his ability to see the field early at Miami. If I was a betting man, I’d take coach Sunkett at his word.

Prediction: Miami 90%

WR- Mike Harley

BIO- 5’9, 155lbs, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Ft Lauderdale, FL

RANK- ESPN (4- Star, #42 ranked wide receiver), 247 (4-Star, .8939 Sports Rating)

Analysis: Michael Harley is an instinctual, tough wide receiver who knows how to attack the Defensive Backs alignment and keep them off balance. Throughout the camp circuit Harley was credited for being one of the toughest covers. You would be hard pressed to argue. Harley had a penchant for being completely wide open on film and leaving corners in his wake.

With the pads on Harley showed up when it mattered most. He led my Alma Mater St. Thomas Aquinas to a 45-6 win over Tampa Plant in the Florida 7A state championship game. He had 133 yards and three touchdowns was the pivotal cog in the rout.

Harley was also a participant in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Harley was a former West Virginia commit. The winner of the “Harley Bowl” (the Russell Athletic Bowl) seems like the heavy favorite coming into National Signing Day.

St. Thomas is same school that produced Sam Bruce. Bruce enrolled at Miami but never played. He was dismissed last fall while sitting out with a knee injury.

Prediction: Miami 95%

CB- Jhavonte Dean

BIO- 6’2,180lbs, Blinn Community College, Breham, TX

Rank- ESPN (4 star #2 ranked JUCO cornerback), 247 (4- Star, .8966 Sports Rating)

Analysis: Dean has great size for a cornerback. He seems to relish one on one opportunities in tight coverage. The one time former Alabama commit would essentially be relied upon to fill the void of Corn Elder and Adrian Colbert’s departure from the secondary.

An original three star commitment to Cincinnati, Dean has elevated his stock to four star status while at Blinn Community College. You have to like his junior college experience as Miami looks to land this talented cornerback’s signature this Wednesday.

Should Dean ultimately decide on Miami which seems inevitable at this point. he would have a great chance to start right away. Colbert played for the Hurricanes last season as a graduate transfer from Texas. He was a key contibutor in the secondary.

Prediction: Miami 95%

CB- C.J. Henderson

BIO – 6’1, 179lbs, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, FL

Rank– ESPN (4 star #10 ranked athlete, ESPN TOP 300), 247 (4-star, .9357 Sports Rating)

Analyis: Henderson is an exceptionally fast prospect with a 40 time of 4.35. ESPN listed Henderson as an athlete. That puts him at most of the skills positions on the field. DeeJay Dallas who has already enrolled at the U is also listed as an athete.

Henderson was selected as an Under Armour All-American. Current Columbus teammate and Miami commit Trajan Bandy said it best when he was quoted in an interview with 247Sports.

“He is long and he is blazing fast. He has crazy make-up speed. He can play man-to-man. He is everything you are looking for in a cornerback.”

Henderson saw the field as a wide receiver and running back while at Columbus, but many believe his ultimate future is at defensive back.

Prediction: 50/50 Miami vs. Florida battle. Henderson has been hard to get an absolute fix on in terms of his recruitment and this is essentially coming down to a decision on NSD.

CB- Brian Edwards

BIO – 6’3, 187lbs, Mirimar High School, Mirimar, FL

Rank- ESPN(3 star), 247 (3 star, .8631 Sports Rating)

Analysis: This tall framed DB breaks on the ball quickly and is a nightmare for taller wide outs. Edwards can also play a dividend in run support. You have to like what you see in terms of Edwards’ range and ability to fit the alley. A one time Miami commit, Edwards thoroughly enjoyed his visit to Miami and has full blessings of his Mother to once again rejoin the Miami’s Swag 17 class.

Prediction: 50/50 Miami vs. Florida battle. After the visit to Miami I would have projected this higher. Despite Mom enjoying time with her son on their recent Miami official visit and being fully on board, anything can happen. I am always reminded of former Arkansas recruit Alex Collins type recruitment where the son plots his own course despite mom’s wishes. This is a recruitment to keep an eye on.

This list is encouraging. The majority of the players leaning towards signing with the Hurricanes are from South Florida. Mark Richt will never be able to duplicate the “State of Miami” imposed by Howard Schnellenberger, but taking care of business at home and building the program with in-state player, particularly from South Florida will be important to re-generate excitement in the Miami program.

