Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Notebook: The Secondary

The much anticipated College Football National Signing Day is on the horizon, and the Miami Hurricanes look to restock their secondary through the “Squad 17” class.

The ‘Canes lose starters Corn Elder, ,Rayshawn Jenkins, and Jamal Carter to the NFL Draft. Yet, Mark Richt and the defensive staff have their eyes on some key targets to sure up the secondary in the 2017 season.

Who’s Committed?

The ‘Canes have three defensive backs committed for the Squad 17 class. In order to make up for the absence of Jamal Carter and Rayshawn Jenkins, safeties coach Ephriam Banda and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz have made it an priority to add a strong class of safeties. These are the three players committed:

S-Amari Carter – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio – 6’2 ,188lbs, Palm Beach Gardens High School, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, #16 ranked safety), 247 Sports (3-Star, 34th ranked safety), Rivals (3-Star, 51st ranked Safety

Offers – Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Arkansas

Analysis: Check out film breakdown with former Cane legend, Jon Beason

S-Derrick Smith – Status (Committed)

Bio – 6’2 ,196lbs, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, #77 ranked safety), 247 Sports ( 3-Star), Rivals (3-Star)

Offers – USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Mississippi State

Analysis – Fits the mold of the philosophy of Manny Diaz of being a physical tackler, shows athleticism by playing wide receiver in high school. Hard hitter, likely projected to be a strong safety. Breaks on the ball well and has above average speed. Will come in for a bid for playing time. Check out his film here.

The team needs to add cornerbacks who can come and play right away. Cornerback coach Mike Rumph showed what he can do with his position group with the development of Elder and Colbert last season. The Hurricanes currently only have one CB committed for 2017:

CB Trajan Bandy – Status (Committed)

Bio – 5’10, 180lbs, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 26th ranked Cornerback), 247 Sports ( 4-Star, 30th ranked Cornerback), Rivals (4-Star, 10th ranked Cornerback)

Offers – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Oklahoma, Michigan, USC

Analysis – Most websites label Bandy as “undersized”, yet he makes up for it with his attitude and physicality on the field. Exceptional ball skills and cover ability. High points the ball with leaping ability. 4.5 speed and determined tackler. Check out his film here.

Who are the remaining targets?

Miami’s three prospects for the secondary are solid. They are no where enough to fill the depth the Hurricanes need for the 2017 season. The coaching staff will look to zone in South Florida talent for an exciting National Signing Day finish. The Canes’ look to add two more cornerbacks and one hybrid safety/cornerback to solidify the secondary class.

Who are they fighting for?

CB/ATH – Christopher Henderson

Bio – 6’1,180lbs, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 10th ranked Cornerback), 247 Sports (4-Star, 15th ranked Cornerback), Rivals (4-Star, 19th ranked Cornerback)

Considering – Alabama, Florida, and Miami

Prediction – Miami – Once a Hurricane commitment, Florida remains the strongest suitor for a Henderson commitment on Wednesday, February 1st, yet Miami has made a late surge to acquire Henderson’s services. Miami’s push will be strong enough to sway him back.

S/CB – Brian Edwards

Bio – 6’3, 195lbs, Miramar High School, Miramar, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 93rd ranked Cornerback) 247 Sports (3-Star, 57th ranked Cornerback), Rivals (4-Star, 21st ranked Safety)

Considering – Miami and Florida

Prediction – Miami – Edwards was also a former Miami commit, yet he reopened the recruiting process in the fall. Although, last weekend’s visit may have solidified the Hurricanes chances with his services. His mother who is an important factor to his recruitment, loved the Miami visit. During this current weekend, Edwards visited Florida without his mother. The ‘Canes have momentum going into signing day.

CB – Jhavonte Dean

Bio – 6’2, 180lbs, Blinn Community College, Breham Texas, from Homestead, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 127th in position), 247 Sports (4-Star, 2nd ranked Cornerback in Junior College), Rivals (4-Star, 8th ranked Junior College player)

Considering – Miami and Alabama

Prediction – Miami – Dean, formerly out of Homestead High School, never received recruitment by Miami in high school from the previous coaching staff. For awhile, Alabama led Dean’s recruitment. Although, Alabama is not interested in adding a junior college cornerback while Miami needs Dean’s services desperately. Miami is the obvious destination.

If Miami can finish with these prospects in the secondary, they will likely to move towards a top-10 recruiting class to finish the 2017 cycle. Henderson, Edwards, and Dean can come in and immediately play.

The ‘Canes only return players Malek Young, Sheldrick Redwine, and Jaquan Johnson that have played meaningful snaps. Miami has proven that freshman will play under this current staff. With that said, watch the finish.

