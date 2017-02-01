Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: WR Jeff Thomas

Jeff Thomas is an extremely talented wide receiver from East St. Louis, Illinois. He is the 40th overall ranked player in the class of 2017. Thomas earned the MVP in the Under Armour game.

He set the UA game record with two receiving touchdowns and 148 yards received. He is the highest ranked player in the Miami Hurricanes class of 2017.

At 5’10, 175, Thomas is going to have to add bulk to his frame. This is not uncommon for 17 and 18 year old kids moving up a level. Thomas’ speed and play making ability are his strength. Thomas comes from the same high school that produced the father of former Hurricane Kellen Winslow, Hall of Fame Tight End Kellen Winslow Sr.

Appearing with Miami Play-by-Play announcer Joe Zagacki and Analyst Don Bailey Jr. today on flagship station WQAM, Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown is excited about his new players. Commenting on Thomas and Athlete DeeJay Dallas Brown mentioned they are a hugh upgrade in speed and could be used on jet sweeps.

Thomas was a signficant get for the Hurricanes. The fact that Mark Richt and his staff are getting players over more currently established programs like Alabama and Michigan means the U is on the way back. Richt mentioned the importance of restoring the swagger at the U when he spoke with Zagacki and Bailey on ACC extra’s National Signing Day Special.

Wide Receivers coach Ron Dugans commented on Thomas’ ability and his official bio follows.

JEFF IS EXTREMELY FAST. HE IS A DYNAMIC KID THAT IS VERY GOOD WITH THE BALL IN HIS HANDS. HE MAKES A LOT OF PLAYS ON OFFENSE AND ON SPECIAL TEAMS. – RON DUGANS, WIDE RECEIVERS COACH

BIO Consensus four-star wide receiver prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout…Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois…Listed as the sixth-rated wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois by 247Sports…Ranked No. 55 in the final ESPN300 rankings… Took part in The Opening in 2016…Starred in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game and posted game records of 148 yards receiving and two touchdowns…Selected to the Top 150 PrepStar All-America Dream Team…Was a three-year starter in high school…Finished his career with 177 receptions for 3,532 yards and 41 touchdowns…Helped guide East Saint Louis High School to a perfect 14-0 season and its first Illinois State Championship in eight years…Hauled in a pair of touchdowns in the state championship…Caught 50 passes for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior…Coached by Darren Sunkett at East Saint Louis High School…Chose Miami over offers from Louisville, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan and Alabama among others. Next: Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: DL D.J. Johnson Thomas is the most important player in the class of 2017. He proved in the Under Armour game is ability to perform at a high level against great competition. He is the player that is most likely to come in and make an impact. Miami needs Thomas’ speed and play making ability. He is very likely to start in the opener against Bethune-Cookman.

