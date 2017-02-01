Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: QB N’Kosi Perry

As a former signal caller who was recruited by power five conferences, I love breaking down film at the quarterback position. I have been able to analyze Miami Hurricanes recruit N’kosi Perry and feel Mark Richt has a very good one on his hands.

Ultimately coach Richt is known to be the quarterback whisperer and has worked with notable gunslingers such as 2009 NFL Draft first overall pick Matthew Stafford and Heisman award winning quarterback Charlie Ward. This will be a wide open race come fall and I wouldn’t be surprised if Perry becomes the starter.

QB- N’kosi Perry

BIO- 6’4, 178lbs, Vanguard High School, Ocala, FL

RANK- ESPN (4- Star, #3 ranked quarterback TOP 300), 247

(4-Star, .9204 Sports Rating)

You can see Perry’s highlights here.

Analysis: N’kosi Perry broke a 20 year old Vanguard High School record and surpassed Daunte Culpepper in the process. The record was shattered when Perry completed his 57th career touchdown in 2016.

The talented Dual Threat Quarterback finished his career with an impressive 5127 passing yards, 64 passing touchdowns, 494 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns with his feet.

Perry is the established #1 overall recruit on Miami’s board for 2017. He brings an added dimension that quite simply the Hurricane haven’t seen in a very long time or maybe ever.

Arm Talent: Perry has a very strong arm and is capable of every throw in the route tree. When Perry’s feet are set, he shows great power and velocity. He shows brilliant deep ball prowess and has “wow” moments with his arm on film.

I do notice some inconsistent arm slotting mechanically. Ultimately this is correctable. When the footwork marries his eyes and in rhythm, Perry has the accuracy needed. Over the years, Perry has shown a propensity to protect the ball with 64 touchdowns vs only 13 interceptions during his high school career.

Footwork: Some improvement is needed to increase rhythmic capability. Perry shows the ability to throw on the run and when off-balance.

Mobility: Stud. Perry has the ability to give opposing defensive coordinators fits, especially when the play breaks down. He has big play ability with his legs and personifies the tag of “Dual Threat.”

His athletic flash is greater than a 1000 paparazzi cameras. He is easily a QB you can integrate for designed runs.

There is no doubt, especially with the recent offers to dual threat quarterbacks in the 2018 class, that Mark Richt is gravitating towards the duplicity that a Perry style quarterback brings you.

Mental Make up: Perry has excelled in his shotgun based system. He brings an ultimate surgical free lance feel that is accentuated by making things happen when nothing exists.

His play on the field can inspire passion among teammates. Perry can definitely be a lead by example on the field candidate. A potential late Summer enrollment awaits for the talented signal caller and hopefully he hits the ground running once his furious cleats hit Coral Gables.

Closing: Upside. Upside. Upside. There simply isn’t a quarterback on Miami’s roster who can create plays the way Perry can. Some rawness exists, but this dynamic recruit is heading to the right place where head coach Mark Richt has a track record for working and developing young quarterbacks.

I am very excited at the potential of what Perry can bring to the table and think he will be given every opportunity to win the job. He is Mark Richt’s number one guy in the class of 2017

This article originally appeared on