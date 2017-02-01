Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: LB Waynmon Steed

Steed is a three star linebacker from Miami Central. He is not going to wow fans with his talent. Coming off of a torn ACL and other injuries, Steed could redshirt in 2016. He will add depth to the Miami Hurricanes linebacking corps.

LB- Waynmon Steed – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio – 6’0, 221lbs, Miami Central High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 68th ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 25th ranked Linebacker), Rivals ( 3-Star, 21st ranked Linebacker)

Offers – California, LSU, Temple

Steed was part of the early enrollees at Miami last month. His bio on the official Miami Hurricanes athletic site Hurricane Sports reads:

“Consensus-three-star linebacker prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout…Ranked No. 19 inside linebacker nationwide by Rivals…Rated No. 22 inside linebacker by 247Sports… Suffered torn ACL during senior year… Missed junior season with shoulder injury…Finished sophomore season at Central with 83 tackles, leading team to state championship…High school teammate of fellow early enrollee Navaughn Donaldson at Miami Central…Coached by Roland Smith at Central…Chose Miami over offers from Colorado, LSU and NC State, among others.”

Analysis – When former Canes watch Steed on film, they will think of former Miami Hurricane Sean Spence. Considered undersized by many, Steed makes up for it with his raw strength and speed. Much like Spence, this Hurricane contains side line to side line speed.

Steed is great at filling the hole downhill in the run game. However, Steed maybe limited in the 2017 season due to knee injury. The linebacker played his whole senior season with a partially torn ACL. Steed has already had surgery to repair the knee and has begun the rehabilitation process.

Steed has dealt with other injuries. He missed his entire Junior season in 2016 with a torn labrum. He was one of the earliest commits in the 2017 class. Steed commited to the U in Debruary 2017 while Al Golden was still the Head Coach.

Due to his injury and the returns of the Hurricanes entire linebacking corp from 2016, its will be hard for Steed to get on the field in 2017. He could be a redshirt candidate this upcoming season. He should become a solid backup when he recovers fully.

Miami Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz added his insight about Steed on HurricaneSports:

Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz on Steed: “Waynmon Steed has great instincts and great quickness. He’s able to see the play very quickly, is able to diagnose what’s going on and is able to beat the running back to the spot. He just has a great natural feel on how to play the linebacker position.”

After coming off probation late in the 2016 season, the Hurricanes gained five more scholarships are now at max level. This is Mark Richt’s first full recruiting cycle. As he continues to be able to recruit more and get the younger players in summer camp, the dividends should continue to pay off.

