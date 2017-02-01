Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: LB-Deandre Wilder

Linebacker Deandre Wilder is a local product from Carol City High School in Miami. He is another linebacker that adds to the Miami Hurricanes depth.

LB-Deandre Wilder – Status (Signed)

Bio – 6’2,197lbs, Carol City High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 22nd ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 20th ranked Linebacker), Rivals (4-Star, 26th ranked Linebacker)

Offers – Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Norte Dame, Tennessee

Wilder signed today and is a part of Mark Richt’s first full recruiting cycle. Wilder is one of 11 four star players in the Hurricanes class of 2017, but the only one at linebacker. At 6’3 he has good height at linebacker, but will need to bulk up from his 202 pound frame.

Wilder is listed as the 22nd best outside linebacker in the country. He helped lead Carol City to the Florida Class 6A State Championship game.

Analysis – The highly scouted outside linebacker was coveted by major programs all across the national scene. Wilder will have to make the transition to playing in a 4-3 scheme. In high school, Wilder was a 3-4 OLB and pass rusher in high school so he is an hybrid type.

He contains excellent speed and gets up field to the ball. Plays fast and aggressive which allows some cases of over-pursuing. Wilder does a good job of beating blocks to ball. Do not be surprised to see Wilder on the field this season in some form of capacity. Catch his film here.

Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz analysis and Wilder’s Bio on HurricaneSports are here:

WILDER HAS ELITE SPEED FOR A LINEBACKER AND IS A DISRUPTIVE NATURE IN THE BACKFIELD. HE WAS A STALWART ON CAROL CITY’S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM, HE CAN RUN SIDELINE-TO-SIDELINE AND PACKS A PUNCH ON CONTACT. – MANNY DIAZ, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

BIO Earned a four-star ranking by ESPN…Listed as the 22nd–best prospect at his position by ESPN…Ranked as the 51st–best player in the state of Florida by ESPN…Rated as four star prospect by Rivals…Listed as the 26th-best linebacker and 40th-best prospect in the state by Rivals…Earned a three-star rating from 247Sports…Named Miami Herald Second Team All-Dade…Helped guide Carol City to the 6A Florida State High School Championship…Coached by Aubrey Hill at Carol City…Choose Miami over offers from Georgia, USF, Florida, LSU, Louisville and Alabama. Next: Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: LB- Bradley Jennings Jr. Wilder adds to what might already be the nation’s best linebacking corps. In spite of the Hurricanes great depth, he will challenge to be the primary backup at linebacker this fall.

