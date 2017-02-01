Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: LB- Bradley Jennings Jr.

Jennings is part of the group of early enrollees at Miami. Like Waynmon Steed, Jennings will add depth to the Miami Hurricanes linebacking corps.

LB- Bradley Jennings Jr. – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio– 6’1, 218lbs, Sandalwood High School, Jacksonville, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 43rd ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 46th ranked Linebacker), Rivals (3-Star, 35th ranked Linebacker)

Offers – Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina



Analysis -A son of a former Florida State Seminole linebacker of the same name, like fellow recruit Cade Weldon, Jennings Jr. broke the family tradition and headed down south to enroll early for the Miami Hurricanes.

The linebacker has good patience and explodes to the ball. Much like Steed, Jennings Jr. possesses sideline to sideline speed and the ability to stay clean to make tackles. Generates explosiveness and strikes ball carriers. Will provide solid depth behind current linebackers on roster.

Jennings HurricaneSports Bio says:

Consensus three-star linebacker prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout…Ranked No. 36 outside linebacker nationwide by Rivals…Had 146 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in junior season at Sandalwood…Added three forced fumbles and two sacks for Saints in 2015…Selected to 2015 Florida Times-Union All-First Coast Second Team…Coached by Adam Geis at Sandalwood…Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina, among others. Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz on Jennings, Jr.: “The first thing that stands out with Bradley is his toughness. He’s a bruising presence in the middle of the defense. He’s stout versus the run. He has good vision and instincts.”

It is going to be difficult for Jennings to crack the starting lineup. Miami’s entire linebacking corps from 2016 returns two deep. Like Steed, Jennings will provide Mark Richt with quality depth behind the star freshman from last season. Jennings should also be able to contribute on special teams.

Mark Richt continues to build a program at his alma mater. He closed his first full recruiting cycle with a borderline top ten class. The consensus rankings currently put the Hurricanes at number 12.

