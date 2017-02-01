Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: DL D.J. Johnson

D.J. Johnson is the Miami Hurricanes highest signed defensive recruit. He ranks 72nd overall in the class of 2017. Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said that Johnson recruited the U as much as they recruited him.

DE – D.J Johnson – Status (Signed)



Bio – 6’5, 240lbs, Burbank High School, Sacramento, California



Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 5th ranked Defensive End), 247 Sports (4-Star, 6th ranked Weakside Defensive End), Rivals (4-Star, 7th ranked Defensive End)

Offers – Washington, Alabama, USC, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma

Analysis – Considered one of the best defensive ends in the country, the Canes’ coaching staff covered the map from Florida to California to land Johnson.

The highly rated commit’s best asset is his pass rushing ability with his speed. Needs to improve on shedding blockers in the run game. Best attribute is his first step towards the line scrimmage which helps win many of his battles.

Obviously needs to gain weight and needs to work on pad level when engaging offensive tackles. The ESPN Under-Armour All American will battle for playing time in deep, deep defensive line for the Miami Hurricanes. Check out his film here:

Defensive Line Coach Craig Kuligowski analyzed Johnson and his official bio from Hurricane Sports follows.

D.J. POSSES EVERYTHING YOU COULD WANT IN A DEFENSIVE END – SPEED, SIZE AND GREAT CHANGE OF DIRECTION. HE’S AN INTELLIGENT FOOTBALL PLAYER ON THE FIELD AND A GREAT STUDENT OFF THE FIELD. HE WAS VERY PRODUCTIVE AND EXTREMELY DURABLE THROUGHOUT HIS CAREER. D.J. WAS DYING TO BE A ‘CANE AND WE ARE PROUD TO HAVE HIM. – CRAIG KULIGOWSKI, DEFENSIVE LINE COACH

BIO Consensus four-star defensive lineman by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout…Rated as the 72nd–best prospect in the country according to 247Sports…Selected as the ninth-best player in the state of California by 247Sports…Ranked No. 62 in the final ESPN300 rankings…Rated as the No. 5 position prospect by ESPN…Ranked No. 34 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team…Totaled 85 tackles (47 solo), 14.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss during his senior season…Took part in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Bowl…Coached by John Heffernan at Luther Burbank High School…Had offers from 100 schools…Chose Miami over Washington, USC, Ohio State and Alabama. Next: Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: LB-Deandre Wilder Johnson will likely make the biggest impact among the freshman on the defensive side of the ball. Although he needs to bulk up he is the most talented defensive player in the class of 2017 and should be the most ready to contribute.

