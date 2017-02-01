Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: DL and LB

Mark Richt and his staff did a great job adding to what is already the strength of their team. Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz has to be excited about the new defensive lineman and linebackers added to his team.

LB- Waynmon Steed – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio – 6’0, 221lbs, Miami Central High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 68th ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 25th ranked Linebacker), Rivals ( 3-Star, 21st ranked Linebacker)

Offers – California, LSU, Temple

Analysis –



When former Canes watch Steed on film, they will think of former Miami Hurricane Sean Spence. Considered undersized by many, Steed makes up for it with his raw strength and speed. Much like Sean Spence, this Hurricane contains side line to side line speed. Great at filling the hole downhill in the run game. However, Steed maybe limited in the 2017 season due to knee injury. The linebacker played his whole senior season with torn-ACL. Should be solid backup when he recovers fully.

LB- Bradley Jennings Jr. – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio– 6’1, 218lbs, Sandalwood High School, Jacksonville, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 43rd ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 46th ranked Linebacker), Rivals (3-Star, 35th ranked Linebacker)

Offers – Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina

Analysis –



A son of a former Florida State Seminole linebacker, Bradley Jennings Jr. broke the family tradition and headed down south to enroll early for the Miami Hurricanes. The linebacker has good patience and explodes to the ball. Much like Steed, Jennings Jr. possesses sideline to sideline speed and the ability to stay clean to make tackles. Generates explosiveness and strikes ball carriers. Will provide solid depth behind current linebackers on roster.

LB-Deandre Wilder – Status (Signed)

Bio – 6’2,197lbs, Carol City High School, Miami, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 22nd ranked Linebacker), 247 Sports (3-Star, 20th ranked Linebacker), Rivals (4-Star, 26th ranked Linebacker)

Offers – Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Norte Dame, Tennessee

Analysis – The highly scouted outside linebacker was coveted by major programs all across the national scene. Yet, Wilder will have to make the transition to playing in a 4-3 scheme. In high school, Wilder was a 3-4 OLB and pass rusher in high school so he is an hybrid type . However, he contains excellent speed and gets up field to the ball. Plays fast and aggressive which allows some cases of over-pursuing, yet does a good job of beating blocks to ball. Do not be surprised to see Wilder on the field this season in some form of capacity. Catch his film here.

DE – D.J Johnson – Status (Signed)

Bio – 6’5, 240lbs, Burbank High School, Sacramento, California

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 5th ranked Defensive End), 247 Sports (4-Star, 6th ranked Weakside Defensive End), Rivals (4-Star, 7th ranked Defensive End)

Offers – Washington, Alabama, USC, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma

Analysis – Considered one of the best defensive ends in the country, the Canes’ coaching staff covered the map from Florida to California to land Johnson.

The highly rated commit best asset is his pass rushing ability with his speed. Needs to improve on shedding blockers in the run game. Best attribute is his first step of the line scrimmage which helps win many of his battles.

Obviously needs to gain weight and needs to work on pad level when engaging offensive tackles. The ESPN Under-Armour All American will battle for playing time in deep, deep defensive line for the Miami Hurricanes. Check out his film here.

DE – Jonathan Garvin – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio – 6’4, 222lbs, Lake Worth Community High School, Lake Worth, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 21st ranked Defensive End), 247 Sports (4-Star, 12th ranked Strong Side Defensive End), Rivals (3-Star, 17th ranked Defensive End)

Offers -Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Analysis

One of the steals for Miami in the 2017 class. Finished his senior season with 25 sacks. Although he stands at 6’4, Garvin plays much longer than his frame. Uses great leverage with his strength against offensive lineman. Garvin contains a good motor and physical tools that help him get to the football. A little light for a defensive end at this stage and maybe a red-shirt candidate. However, Garvin will make a big splash in years to come for the Hurricanes.

DT – Jonathan Ford

Bio – 6’5, 250lbs, Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rank – ESPN (3-Star, 42nd ranked Defensive Tackle), 247 Sports (3-Star, 28th ranked Defensive Tackle), Rivals (3-Star, 24th ranked Defensive Tackle)

Offers – Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC

Analysis – From ESPN:

Ford is a defensive prospect who is a bit of a ‘tweener at this stage and needs to continue to develop and find his fit and with some work could develop as a swing player. If he can add the needed mass his best will likely come as a 34 DE or DT. We don’t see at this stage an ideal early contributor as needs to continue to develop, but tough defender that can grow into productive contributor at Power-5 level.

Here is a look at his Film.

Miami returns its two deep front seven intact. When they suffered some injuries last season, particularly on the defensive line, it impacted Miami greatly. That won’t happen in 2017. Richt, Diaz and the defensive staff did a great job adding to what is already one of the best front sevens in the country.

