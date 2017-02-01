Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: DE-Jonathan Garvin

The Miami Hurricanes add another defensive end to the 2017 class in Jonathan Garvin. One of 11 early enrollees for the Canes, he joins a great defensive line group for the Miami Hurricanes. Garvin totaled 25 sacks in his senior season of high school

DE – Jonathan Garvin – Status (ENROLLED)

Bio – 6’4, 222lbs, Lake Worth Community High School, Lake Worth, FL

Rank – ESPN (4-Star, 21st ranked Defensive End), 247 Sports (4-Star, 12th ranked Strong Side Defensive End), Rivals (3-Star, 17th ranked Defensive End)

Offers -Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Analysis

One of the steals for Miami in the 2017 class. Finished his senior season with 25 sacks. Although he stands at 6’4, Garvin plays much longer than his frame. Uses great leverage with his strength against offensive lineman.

Garvin contains a good motor and physical tools that help him get to the football. A little light for a defensive end at this stage and maybe a red-shirt candidate. However, Garvin will make a big splash in years to come for the Hurricanes.

What Miami Hurricanes Sports Bio Says:

Jonathan Garvin (Lake Worth, Fla.) – Defensive Line – Lake Worth Community High School

Four-star defensive end prospect by ESPN…Three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and Scout…Ranked No. 279 player regardless of position on ESPN300 rankings…Ranked No. 22 defensive end by ESPN and No. 33 by Scout…Dominated in final year at Lake Worth, finishing with 97 tackles, 59 tackles for loss and school-record 18 sacks…Totaled 93 tackles, including 36 tackles for loss and nine sacks in junior year at Lake Worth…Added six forced fumbles and one interception for Trojans in 2015…Coached by Micah Mays at Lake Worth…Chose Miami over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among others. What the coaching staff has to say: JONATHAN IS BIG, TALL, FAST, ATHLETIC AND AN EXTREMELY PRODUCTIVE PLAYER. HE HAS A SINGLE VISION FOR SUCCESS IN MIND AND WON’T STOP UNTIL HE GETS THERE. – CRAIG KULIGOWSKI, DEFENSIVE LINE COACH

Miami Hurricanes coaches made it a point to recruit “Alphas” in this years recruiting class. Garvin might be a red-shirt candidate this season due to the depth on the defensive line. However, he could end up being a very productive player in the future for Miami.

