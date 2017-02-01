Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day: Cade Weldon

As a former signal caller who was recruited by Power Five Conference programs, I love breaking down film at the quarterback position. I have been able to analyze Miami Hurricanes recruit Cade Weldon and feel Mark Richt has a very good one on his hands.

Ultimately coach Richt is known to be the quarterback whisperer and has worked with notable gunslingers such as 2009 NFL Draft first overall pick Matthew Stafford and Heisman award winning quarterback Charlie Ward. This will be a wide open race come fall and I wouldn’t be surprised if Weldon becomes the starter.

QB- Cade Weldon

BIO- 6’3, 204lbs, Thomas Jefferson High School, Tampa, FL

RANK- ESPN (3- Star, #23 ranked quarterback), 247 (4-Star, .8939 Sports Rating)

247 (3- Star, .8439 Sports Rating)

You can see Weldon’s highlights here.

Analysis: Son of Florida State and NFL QB Casey Weldon, Cade Weldon’s inherent QB DNA was obviously hereditary. The the first thing I notice while watching Weldon pick apart secondaries to the tune of 3135 yards and 19 touchdowns, is how meticulously in rhythm he is.

There are no wasted steps. When he reaches his final step in his drop he has a very definitive decision matrix and the ball is out ON TIME. This is not a very replicated trait among most high school quarterbacks and that is where his Dad’s tutelage has paid dividends.

Arm Talent: Weldon isn’t on campus right now adorning the award of strongest arm talent. (That distinction would belong to 2016 High School Under Armour All American Jack Allison) Weldon does have a very quick release with zero extra movements or hitch.

Weldon’s arm strength isn’t overpowering, but he makes up with it with Zip and a quick release. Weldon is a very consistent thrower and I like the way he is able to replicate his throwing motion with consistency.

Footwork: He has very good footwork. Having great footwork is typically a prerequisite of having the ball out on time. Having the ball out on time leads to consistency in the passing game. Consistency in the passing game is important to a Quarterback’s receivers.

Mobility: Deceptively athletic runner who ran for 368 yards as a senior. He isn’t a “dual threat QB”, but he is capable of picking up first downs with his feet. He also shows nice toughness when he tucks the ball.

Weldon is a zone read capable quarterback and shows that ability on film. Mark Richt’s offense contains many run pass option elements. Weldon would bring an extra added dimension of mobility that Brad Kaaya did not. .

Mental Make up: Weldon shows moxie and has a good feel for the game. He handles the pocket well and makes sound decisions while under duress.

Weldon has a competitive edge that could be infectious to his teammates and quantify as the “it” factor. When Coach Mark Richt visited the Weldon’s on a visit, rather than sit and chat they engaged in an epic Ping Pong tournament. Weldon wasn’t afraid to take his then future coach Mark Richt behind the woodshed and whoop him.

Closing: Quarterback Coach Jon Richt said of Weldon “Cade is a big and physical quarterback that has the ability to play with his arm and feet. I personally feel that he was one of the most underrated players coming out of the 2017 class. I can’t wait to see him compete.”

Weldon is definitely a Four star caliber quarterback. (ESPN rates Cade Weldon a 79.1 point from Four star status). Ultimately Weldon showed he isn’t afraid of competition by signing on with consensus higher rated quarterback N’kosi Perry this class.

Competition is exactly what the University of Miami will have come spring with a wide open Quarterback spot up for grads. Weldon is already on Miami campus as an early enrollee.

