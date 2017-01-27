Miami Hurricanes Making Late Surge as Signing Day Nears

Mark Richt and his Miami Hurricanes staff are making a late surge as we are less than a week away from National Signing Day. Many are saying this is Miami’s best class in a long time and their best class ever for offensive lineman.

The Hurricanes currently sit at 12th in the national composite recruiting rankings according to USA Today. There is a possibility of moving up in the next week or so depending on which uncommitted players sign with the Hurricanes.

Earlier this week, the Hurricanes added to what was already a strong group of offensive linemen coming in. Kai-Leon Herbert from Heritage High School in Plantation changed his commitment from Michigan to Miami.

Herbert is 6’5 285 pounds and four star recruit. He is ranked as the 99th best player in the country by ESPN. USA Today does not have him among their top 225 in their composite rankings.

Herbert wrote on Twitter: “This recruiting process has been hectic, I have to admit. … I have decided to close my recruitment and remain in my home state.”

Blessed beyond measure to announce that I HAVE OFFICIALLY COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾‼️ God got us from here on out . pic.twitter.com/CxW6OqzDUH — Kai-Leon Herbert (@KHerb17) January 26, 2017

Herbert is the 28th best offensive tackle in 247Sports composite rankings and is the second top 30 tackle to commit to the Hurricanes. Navaughn Donaldson from Miami Central is the 11th best OT in the class of 2017 and already enrolled in school.

Other offensive lineman committed to the U include another early enrollee Zach Dykstra, Zalontae Hillary from Georgia and Corey Gaynor from Parkland, Florida.

Miami is also expected to add speedy Wide Receiver Mike Harley from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. That’s the same school that produced Sam Bruce who enrolled at Miami but never played. He was dismissed last fall while sitting out with a knee injury.

Three Hurricane recruits are in USA Today’s top 225. Donaldson is ranked 71st overall, defensive lineman D.J. Johnson is 72nd and Quarterback N’Kosi Perry is 201st. The Canes are going hard after wide receiver Jeff Thomas from East Saint Louis, Illinois. Thomas was the MVP of the Under Armour All-America game.

Other targets include defensive backs Jhavonte Dean and Brian Edwards, running back Anthony McFarland and five-star wide receiver Devonta Smith. Smith appears to be leaning towards Alabama.

Miami desperately needs to add wide receivers and running backs. They are thin at both positions with the losses of Stacy Coley, Gus Edwards and Joe Yearby. Whomever comes in at those positions should be able battle right away for playing time, especially wide receiver.

In just his second year recruiting at the U and his first full recruiting cycle, fans should be happy with appears to be a top 15 class at the least and possibly top ten. Mark Richt is already making his mark on the program.

