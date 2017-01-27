Miami Hurricanes Lose Out on Anthony McFarland

The Miami Hurricanes have lost out on four star running back Anthony McFarland from legendary DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.

McFarland is the son of the former NFL Defensive Lineman of the same name. Peter Ariz of Canes Insight wrote in the Miami Herald earlier this afternoon that McFarland told the Maryland staff on Tuesday night he was going to announce on Wednesday that he would be attending the U.

The Hurricanes were considered the heavy favorite to sign McFarland per multiple outlets. The Terrapins run a fast paced offense that relies on its backs to be versatile. McFarland is the third ranked all-purpose back in the class of 2017 and Maryland’s offense seemed to appeal to him.

He is only 5’9, but weighs 203 pounds and can do a lot. 247Sports says of McFarland:

“Dynamic, explosive player who can be used in many ways,” DeMatha coach Elijah Brooks said. “Running back, slot receiver and kick returner. Creates a mismatch in space against defenders. Great ball skills as a receiver. Ultimate competitor eager to show and prove after missing senior year due to injury.”

It is a curious choice on a few levels. Maryland obviously doesn’t have the tradition that Miami has and the Terrapins have two other everydown backs committed to them. There is a good chance that McFarland would have challenged Travis Homer for carries as the backup.

Starter Mark Walton will be a junior and if he can come close to his 2016 season, there is a good chance he leaves for the NFL after the 2017 season. That would have given McFarland an excellent chance at being the starter in 2018.

McFarland seemed to have a change of heart and delayed the announcement to this morning. McFarland would have been Miami’s third highest ranked recruit and its highest at a skill position. He is USA Today’s 100th ranked player in the composite rankings.

Offensive Lineman Navuaghn Donaldson who is already in school is ranked 71st and Defensive Lineman D.J. Johnson is 72nd. Miami currently has only one running back in the class of 2017. Robert Burns from Gulliver Prep in Miami that is already enrolled in school.

The Hurricanes lack depth at running back after losing Joseph Yearby a year early to the NFL Draft and Gus Edwards who wants to transfer. Sophomore to be Homer returns after rushing for 44 yards on seven carries this season. Miami also gets back Trayone Gray who missed all of 2016 with a knee injury.

Mark Richt and his staff will likely target more running backs. Miami will also have DeeJay Dallas who is listed as an “athlete”.

The lack of running back depth will likely create a bigger work load for leading rusher Mark Walton and Homer should take up a high percentage of the carries that went to Edwards and Yearby in 2016.

Walton had nearly 50 percent of the carries in 2016. He is going to need help carrying the load this coming season.

Mark Richt and his staff have gone a great job securing one of the nation’s best recruiting classes. They still need to add players at the two most important skill positions other than Quarterback; running back and wide receiver.

