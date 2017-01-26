Miami Hurricanes Five Players to Watch in 2017

Mark Richt’s first year as the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes brought back some of the swagger and a lot of the excitement. Who will be the leaders and key players in 2017 with the departures of Brad Kaaya, David Njoku, Corn Elder and others?

The Miami Hurricanes biggest loss heading into 2017 is Kaaya. They lose their Quarterback, team leader and the face of the program. There is not an obvious answer as to who his replacement will be. Malik Rosier has been Kaaya’s backup for the last two seasons, but has only had significant playing time in one game. That came in the Miracle in Durham on Halloween 2015.

Miami is going to need some players to step up and increase their productivity from 2016 and others to play is much more prominent roles in 2017. Some of the answers appear obvious while others will come from position battles.

The New Starting Quarterback

This will be the only “person” on the list that is not specific. Whoever wins the Quarterback battle is going to have to play well enough so that opposing teams don’t key on the run. As the QB they will also have to be a team leader.

Kaaya stepped in right away as a Freshman and became one of the Hurricanes team leaders and key performers. He leaves Miami as the all-time leader in passing yards and is in the top ten in virtually every passing category.

The battle to become Miami’s next starting Quarterback will be between multiple people. In the mix are Rosier, 2017 redshirt freshman Jack Allison, redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs, and incoming freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon.

The odds on favorites are Rosier, Allison and Perry. The vast majority of Rosier’s playing time came in the 58-0 loss to Clemson and Miracle in Durham win over Duke in 2015.

Rosier had vastly different performances in those games. He was 7-22 for 42 yards with two interceptions in the loss to the Tigers. There wasn’t much he could do. Rosier came in with the Hurricanes already trailing 28-0 after Kaaya was knocked out with a concussion. Against the Blue Devils, Rosier went 20-29 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Allison was given every opportunity to beat out Rosier as Kaaya’s primary backup in 2016 but could not accomplish that. Head Coach Mark Richt discussed Allison’s past season and what the what coming up could contain:

“There was a battle for second team, and he (Allison) was in town. … It’s been a full year now. He knows a lot more about the system, and he knows there’s a lot more at stake. I’m expecting him to compete”

Perry is a duel threat Quarterback who is ranked 17th in the class as his position. He is a four star player from Vanguard High School in the Jacksonville area. Richt is expected to go with a duel threat at the position. That would greatly favor Rosier and Perry.

Mark Walton

Walton had a breakout season in 2016. He passed Joseph Yearby on the depth chart. With Yearby gone for the NFL draft and Gus Edwards seeking a transfer, Walton is by far the most experienced player at running back.

Walton rushed for 1117 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016. He also added 27 receptions for 240 yards and another touchdown. Miami’s leading rusher struggled during Miami’s four game losing streak. It seemed as if Walton and the running game’s success and failure was the biggest determining factor in victory or defeat in 2016.

Walton had nearly 50 percent of the carries in 2016, that number could rise in 2017. Some will argue it should increase. Travis Homer is likely to be Walton’s primary backup in 2017. He had only seven carries for 44 yards last season. That is the most among the returnees other than Walton leading into this upcoming season.

Miami has five running backs on their roster for 2017. The Hurricanes will also return Trayone Gray. Gray rushed for 169 yards on 23 carries in his three seasons with Miami. He missed the 2016 season with a knee injury.

Ammon Richards

Richards set the Miami freshmen record with 934 yards receiving in 2016. He did so on 49 receptions with three touchdowns. He will lose his mentor and the ‘Canes 2016 leader in receiving touchdowns Stacy Coley.

Coley concluded a great career with the Hurricanes and led the team with 63 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns in 2016. He had career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns this past season.

Like Walton the ‘Canes do not have a lot behind Richards returning at Wide Receiver. Add in a new Quarterback and a lot of pressure will be placed on Richards in the passing game in 2017.

Braxton Berrios is a dangerous return man, but he had just 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns last season. Senior to be Dayall Harris who was a Junior College transfer in 2016 had just nine receptions for 90 yards.

Miami also returns sophomore to be Lawrence Cager who missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury. Cager redshirted as a freshman in 2015.

Richards is going to have to be the leader and mentor to the receiving corps. Freshman DeeJay Dallas has enrolled early. Freshmen to be Evidence Njoku, David’s brother and Derrick Smith are expected to sign letters of intent next week.

Chris Herndon IV

Herndon was listed as the starting tight end on the depth chart last season, but Njoku was in reality the starter. Herndon is a skilled pass catcher, but doesnt bring the athleticism that Njoku did. With Njoku gone to the NFL and loss of several other skill position players on offense, Herndon is going to have to become a bigger part of the offense in 2017.

Herndon improved slightly over 2015. He had 18 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown in 2015. Herndon increased that to 23 for 334 and two touchdowns this past season. He is not the downfield threat that Njoku was.

Sophomore to be Jovani Haskins and redshirt Sophomore to be Michael Irvin II show promise, but were suspended for the Russell Athletic Bowl victory over West Virginia.

Miami Head Coach Mark Richt commented at the time that the suspensions were just for the Bowl Game.

“It’s just for the game. Getting guys to do things right. It’s more so me just sending a message to the guys to tighten up…It’s a message to them to do things right.”

NBC Sports reported when the suspension occurred that Haskins, Irvin and five teammates were suspended due for academic reasons.

Jaquan Johnson

Junior to be Johnson will be the most experienced player in the Miami secondary in 2017. He is the leading returning tackler in the secondary. Johnson finished 2016 with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passed defensed.

He will be the leader of a very inexperienced secondary. Junior to be Sheldrick Redwine saw time in 2016 as did sophomores to be Malek Young and Romeo Finkey. Young shows a lot of promise. He will likely be the next great defensive back from the U.

Dallas is a possibility on both sides of the ball. He is projected as an “athlete” in his recruiting profile. None of the early enrollees are defensive backs and only one early commit is in the defensive backfield.

Four Star recruit Trajan Bandy could see a lot of playing time in 2017 as Young did this past season.

The Hurricanes secondary was viewed as the weakness of their defense in 2016. Their front seven should be one of the best in the country with everyone that is two deep on the depth chart returning.

The Hurricanes lost a lot in the back four. Corn Elder and Rayshawn Jenkins are both projected to be middle round draft picks. Adrian Colbert and Jamal Carter were key components to Manny Diaz’ defense. Carter led Miami with 85 tackles in 2016 from the rover position he shared with Johnson.

This article originally appeared on