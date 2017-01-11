Miami Hurricanes Bring in 11 Early Enrollees

The Miami Hurricanes have welcomed 11 early enrollees to their football program. Over half of the class of 2017 are beginning their collegiate careers early.

Players at nearly every position dot the spring enrollees. A quarterback, running back, tight end, three offensive lineman, a defensive lineman, two linebackers, a safety and “athlete” DeeJay Dallas who is expected to contribute offensively and as a defensive back mark the early enrollees of Miami’s 2017 recruiting class.

Offensive Tackle Navaughn Donaldson is the Hurricanes biggest recruit both figuratively and literally in the class of 2017 is among the early enrollees. Donaldson could challenge returning starters Trevor Darling and Tyree St. Louis for a starting spot. At the very least, he will challenge backup Bar Milo for a place on the depth chart.

The Quarterback who is enrolling early in three-star Cade Weldon from Tampa. Weldon is the son of former Florida State Quarterback Casey Weldon, whose quarterback coach with the Seminoles was current Miami Head Coach Mark Richt. Weldon is expected to challenge for the starting spot vacated by Brad Kaaya.

Dallas played Quarterback at Glynn academy in Brunswick, Georgia and is an interesting prospect for Miami. He is likely to be used similarly to How Michigan used Jabrill Peppers and USC used Adoree Jackson.

Nearly half the class including Donaldson is from South Florida. Running Back Robert Burns, Linebacker Waynmon Steed, Safety Amari Carter and Defensive End Jonathan Garvin are the Hurricanes other early enrollees from the area.

Burns is 5’11 209 and could contribute at running back and fullback. He has battled through shoulder and ankle injuries in high school.

Steed is a high school teammate of Donaldson’s who has also battled through injuries in high school. His missed his junior season with a torn labrum and tore his ACL late in the season as a senior. He previously had surgery on a partially torn ligament in his knee. Steed seems like a logical candidate to redshirt in 2017 to allow his knee to heal and would then get on the field in 2018.

Carter was the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel’s Palm Beach County Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. An interview with them, Carter said:

“I’ve been ready to get down there, ready to make an impact on the field and just be able to say I’m in college, doing something alright with my life…I look at it as an adventure. You have to take those next steps in life to become the person you’re trying to be, so I can’t wait to be on the field and become a great student athlete at Miami.”

Garvin is a terror as a pash rusher. He seems like the perfect fit to Manny Diaz’s aggressive schemes defensively. Garvin posted 58 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in nine games this season. Playing time is going to be tough to get with Miami returning its front seven, but Garvin is a productive player that has a chance to challenge.

The other early enrollees are Tight End Brian Polenedey from Denton, Texas who was primarily a blocker in high school, Offensive Linemen Zack Dykstra from Spirit Lake, Iowa and Zalontae Hillery, Dallas’ High School teammate, and linebacker Bradley Jennings from Jacksonville.

