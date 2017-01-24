Miami Hurricanes AD Blake James Won’t Let Edwards Play Immediately at ‘Cuse, Pitt

A pair of reports have surfaced that Miami Hurricanes running back Gus Edwards will not be allowed to transfer to 2017 Miami opponents Syracuse or Pittsburgh without sitting out this upcoming season due to transfer rules.

The blocking of Edwards transfer goes against what Head Coach Mark Richt has said in allowing players to transfer unblocked. Matt Porter of the Palm Beach Post and Scout.Com’s Cuse nation are both reporting that Miami Athletic Director Blake James is against Edwards transferring to any Miami 2017 opponent.

Edwards is seeking a transfer according to CN to be closer to his friends and family. His girlfriend recently gave birth to his first child, a son. In addition to Pittsburgh and Syracuse, Edwards is also reportedly considering Boston College, UConn, Rutgers and Temple. Edwards is from Staten Island, New York.

Edwards originally committed to Syracuse out of high school. When then Orange coach (and now Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach) Doug Marrone left for the Buffalo Bills, Edwards decommitted and wound up at Miami

Edwards rushed for 977 yards 186 carries with 12 touchdowns in his three seasons playing at Miami. He sat out the 2015 season with a foot injury and earned a redshirt season. Edwards had 290 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown in 2016. Those were all career lows.

James spoke to Porter and said: “Institutionally, our policy has been that we would not do that for a school we’re going to play in the upcoming season,” James said. Porter added: “Without a waiver from UM, Edwards could still transfer to Syracuse or Pittsburgh, but he would have to sit out a year. That would not be in his best interests, since his five-year NCAA eligibility expires after 2017.”

The policy goes against what Richt has said in the past. Richt’s attitude towards his players is unusual, but refreshing. Most coaches are too insecure about the player coming back and defeating his old team. The backlash from any fanbase in a situation like that would be immense.

Richt told CBSSports in 2012: “I want every young man to have a successful time in his four- or five-year window to be able to go to college. So I don’t want to impede a guy from realizing his goals and his dreams, wherever it is,” Richt said. I want our guys to stay, and sometimes when they do choose to leave, I still like the kid and I still want the kid to have success. If he thinks he will have success at a school you compete against, then so be it.”

How this plays out will be interesting and will hopefully not turn into a power struggle between James and Richt.

