Miami Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Miami Hurricanes had a decent 2016 season, making a bowl game for the first time in a decade. But they’ll need to replace some key pieces in recruiting for continued success.

The Miami Hurricanes finished 9-4 in Mark Richt’s first season as head coach. They started the season 5-0 but faltered in the middle before reeling off five straight wins. The Hurricanes upset 14th-ranked West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl to finish the season strong.

However, the Hurricanes will need to replace starting quarterback Brad Kaaya, who had arguably his best season in 2016. Kaaya threw for a career-high 3,532 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns before entering his name into 2017 NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season.

The Miami Hurricanes flipped offensive tackle Kai-Leon Herbert from Michigan commitment their way a few days ago. Herbert is rated the 26th-best offensive tackle and a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. As National Signing Day approaches, they’re still making a final surge for some key targets.

Miami already has 21 commitments in their 2017 recruiting class, 11 on offense, eight on defense and two on special teams. Herbert is one of four offensive tackle commits in this year’s class, adding a lot of depth to the roster for next season.

With National Signing Day on the horizon, here are some final targets on the Miami Hurricanes’ short list.

5. Christopher Henderson, 4-star CB (Winter Park, FL)

Christopher Henderson is a four-star cornerback prospect that is very high on the Miami Hurricanes’ radar. Henderson is the 135th-best in the nation, 15th-best available cornerback and 24th-best player out of the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports.

With just eight defensive commitments, the Miami Hurricanes haven’t been too aggressive on the recruiting trail, yet. With four juniors and one sophomore at cornerback entering 2017, the Hurricanes will need to add some depth at the position for the future eventually.

Henderson originally committed to play for the Hurricanes in 2016 but he decommitted in October. He reopened his recruitment much to the dismay of Miami coaches.

Acquiring Henderson would be a huge get for Miami. They only have one commitment from a cornerback in this year’s recruiting class. The Florida-native is down to a final three of Alabama, Florida and Miami.. He visited the Hurricanes on December 9. This month, he visited Alabama on the 13th and Florida on the 20th. He also took an unofficial visit to Miami on January 17.

With a lot of the top teams needing help at the cornerback position, Henderson’s name has moved up a lot of team’s list as a top target. He is set to make a decision on National Signing Day.

4. Jhavonte Dean, CB (Blinn College)

The Miami Hurricanes are in the running for four-star cornerback Jhavonte Dean, a junior college prospect. Dean is rated as the 12th overall player available on the JUCO circuit, second best cornerback by position and fourth best in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports.

Originally, Dean signed to play with Cincinatti before transferring to Blinn College. He committed to play for Alabama, but both sides mutually parted ways. He decommitted from the Crimson Tide on January 21.

Dean would be a contributor right away on a defense that loses cornerbacks Corn Elder and Adrian Colbert, who were seniors last season. The Hurricanes, as mentioned earlier, only have one cornerback commit this year’s recruiting class. With Dean, the Hurricanes could very easily climb into the Top 10 recruiting classes.

The Florida prospect took an official visit to Florida State on January 13. His only other official visits were to Arizona State on December and Utah. Despite having a number of offers from the likes of Alabama and Florida , all signs currently point to Dean choosing the Hurricanes in the end.

Miami continues to make a final push as National Signing Day approaches on February 2. Dean’s decision won’t be expected until then.

3. Brian Edwards, CB/S (Hollywood, FL)

Brian Edwards is another prospect the Miami Hurricanes hopes to close out on with National Signing Day right around the corner. Edwards is rated as the 57th-best cornerback available, 77th-best availabe in the state and 566th overall prospect, according to 247 Sports.

Miami is one of four teams in Edwards’ top choices. The other three are Louisville, Colorado and Florida. He took official visits to all four schools as well. He visited Colorado on December 9. Then in January, he took visits to Louisville on 14th, Miami on the 20th and Florida on the 27th.

Louisville visited Edwards hometown of Hollywood, Florida on January 23. The Hurricanes visited his hometown on January 25, showing that teams are still making their final push for his commitment.

The Hurricanes do have one commitment currently from athlete DeeJay Dallas, a four-star prospect, who is projected to play at safety. But at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Edwards could very well move to safety as well when he arrives at Miami. It is a position he is familiar with from high school.

Edward’s named Louisville as the leader in his recruitment on January 19. He will make his choice on National Signing Day. Let’s see if the Hurricanes can get his pledge.

2. Michael Harley, WR (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Michael Harley is a 5-foot-9, 155 pound wide receiver that the Miami Hurricanes have high on their list entering National Signing Day. The Hurricanes have just one wide receiver committed to their recruiting class. With two receivers graduating, Miami has room for a few more receivers on the depth chart.

Harley is rated 303rd in the nation, 42nd-best at his position and the 40th ranked receiver in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports. With Miami and West Virginia in his top two, Harley tweeted the winner of the Russell Athletic Bowl would get his commitment. But then he changed his mind and said he would go to West Virginia. However, on January 22, Harley tweeted that he was reopening his recruitment.

Ironically, the Florida native took an official visit to West Virginia on January 20. His other official visits were to Utah on October 7 and Miami on January 13. Who knows, maybe he was being serious with his tweet after all.

The Hurricanes could really use his pledge as National Signing Day approaches on February 2. Mark Richt and company could use the playmaker’s ability on their fast-paced offense in the future.

Harley will make his real decision on February 1.

1. Jeff Thomas, WR (East St. Louis, IL)

The Miami Hurricanes also have their eyes on wide receiver Jeff Thomas, another highly rated prospect out of Illinois. Thomas ranks 40th nationally, sixth in terms of his position and second in the state of Illinois, according to 247 Sports.

The 5-foot-10 and 175 pound prospect is highly sought by the Miami Hurricanes. The speedy Thomas accumulated 3,532 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in his career at East St. Louis High School.

Thomas has seen a lot of Hurricanes coaching staff since the 2016 college football season ended. Head coach Mark Richt, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski visited him on January 18. Thomas then took an official visit on January 20. Then wide receivers coach Ron Dugans visited him again in his home state of Illinois again on January 25.

The Hurricanes are projected to get Thomas’ pledge. He is another speedy receiver that the Hurricanes need since losing senior wide receivers Stacy Coley and Malcolm Lewis. He already cancelled a visit he had scheduled this weekend to Oregon. If the Hurricanes get him to close out National Signing Day, it’d be huge for their recruiting class.

Thomas is set to make his decision on February 1.

