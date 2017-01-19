Mel Kiper’s First Mock Draft Has 6 Alabama Players In First Round

Alabama Football shows up big in Mel Kiper’s first mock draft with six players going in the first round.

ESPN draft expert and hair model Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft of the year and Alabama Football shows up big.

Here are the Alabama players on Kiper’s board:

3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

7. San Diego Chargers: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

21. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, LB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

O.J. Howard sneaks in at 32, but the Alabama defense takes the other five spots. It’s not at all surprising that teams would see the value in the guys on the Alabama D though.

Also just think of the damage O.J. Howard could do with the Pats. The Pats are known for using their tight ends well, and O.J. would make for an incredible weapon with Brady at QB.

This is of course a mock draft and more or fewer Alabama players may end up in the actual draft. If you thought signing day predictions were precarious then look out for draft predictions. Even the experts like Mel Kiper only get it right half the time.

Other SEC schools represented in the first round include Florida, LSU, and Tennessee. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is listed as the number 1 prospect on the board.

Editor’s Note: As a Jaguars fan I’d like to see just one first round Alabama player go to the Jags this year. The lord knows the Jaguars defense needs all the help they can get this year.

What do you think? Which Alabama Football players would you have in your first round draft? Share it with us on Facebook or in the comments below.

