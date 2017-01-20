Mel Kiper gives BYU football’s Jamaal Williams a third round grade

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper doled out some compliments to BYU football’s Jamaal Williams. Kiper has given Williams a third round grade.

Jamaal Williams is one of the best running backs to ever suit up for BYU football.

He holds BYU football’s all-time rushing record, BYU football’s single-game rushing record and helped lead the Cougars to a 9-4 record this season.

Cougar fans have known for awhile now that Williams will soon be in the NFL. Draft analysts around the country have been speaking highly of him, but yesterday we heard from one of the foremost authorities on the NFL Draft – Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper Jr. hosted a conference call yesterday and went into some detail on Williams’ draft stock. Answering a question from Jared Lloyd of the Daily Herald, Kiper explained that Williams has a “third round grade.”

Kiper said he has Williams as the “eighth-best” running back, just behind Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine and NC State’s Matt Days.

He also said Williams might be more of a complimentary running back, but that’s not really Williams’ fault.

The NFL has massively devalued the running back position. The New England Patriots revived the careers of scrap heap guys (LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis). Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell was a second round pick. Devonta Freeman of Atlanta was a fourth round pick. Green Bay is using a converted wide receiver at running back (Ty Montgomery).

Most teams are opting for a duo of running backs to shoulder the load. So even if Kiper doesn’t see Williams as a 25-carries-per-game player, there aren’t many players that even fit that bill.

Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Bell… that might be it.

Williams is now preparing for BYU football’s Pro Day in late March. An impressive series of workouts can only improve his draft stock, but Williams will be making an impact on Sundays next year regardless.

