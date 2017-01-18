McNeese DT Golden declares for NFL Draft

(STATS) – McNeese defensive tackle Isaiah Golden will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, Cowboys coach Lance Guidry announced.

Golden, an eligible junior, played two seasons at McNeese after transferring from Texas A&M prior to the 2015 season.

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Golden earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors in his first season with the Cowboys, recording 38 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks. He had 15 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, this past season.