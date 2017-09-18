McElwain calls Dawson ‘highly questionable’ to play vs UK
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida coach Jim McElwain says cornerback Duke Dawson is ”highly questionable” to play at Kentucky on Saturday because of a head injury.
Dawson left Saturday’s 26-20 victory against Tennessee in the second half, briefly returned and then headed to the sideline for good. He has nine tackles and two interceptions in two games for the 20th-ranked Gators (1-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference). Without him, freshman C.J. Henderson likely would start against the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0).
Dawson, though, was quick to counter McElwain’s prognosis.
The senior took to Twitter and guarantied he would play, posting ”Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK.”
