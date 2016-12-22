Matt Lubick Lands At Ole Miss As Wide Receivers Coach

With the hiring of Willie Taggart, the former Oregon Ducks Coaching Staff is beginning to make moves toward the future starting with Matt Lubick.

Let’s face it. The band is not getting back together. Probably Ever. The Assistant Coaching Staff with years of experience is starting to be replaced with the new era of Oregon Football and Head Coach Willie Taggart. The first assistant to reportedly find a new landing spot is Matt Lubick according to SECCountry.com.

In January 2013 Lubick was hired by then Head Coach Mark Helfrich as Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach. Following the departure of Scott Frost for the University of Central Florida last season, Lubick took over the position of Offensive Coordinator.

The Oregon Ducks Offense without Frost had their struggles in 2016 from finding the right fit a Quarterback between Dakota Prukop and Justin Herbert to getting the ball into the hands of the Ducks Playmakers. While the Offense found their niche, the Defense was one of the worst units in the Nation giving up more than 40 points per game on average.

Ole Miss has made a hire on its offensive staff, hiring Oregon co-OC as its new WR coach, per sources.https://t.co/14hgHgOt3n — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) December 22, 2016

When it comes to what fell on Lubick, the losses to Cal in Overtime and Colorado stand out. Running the ball in those situations may have the Ducks in a better spot right now, but you learn from experience. Matt Lubick heads to Ole Miss with experience and a fresh start. He will Coach Wide Receivers.

Ole Miss is the 10th school for Matt Lubick in his coaching career.

