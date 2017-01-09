Matt Leinart Named To 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class

USC legend, Heisman winner and national champion quarterback Matt Leinart was named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday.

Matt Leinart won just about everything a college football quarterback could win during his USC career. Now he’s capped it all off with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The quarterback became the 32nd Trojan player to be inducted, and the 43rd person with USC connections, on Monday as the Hall of Fame announced its 2017 class.

Leinart’s first year on the ballot was last year, but he missed out on induction. He didn’t have to wait too long, however, making the cut this year.

That’s not a surprise given his stellar career with the Trojans.

Leinart was a three-time All-American, winning two national titles in 2003 and 2004 while playing for the 2005 championship versus Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl — widely considered the greatest college football game every played.

Among the accolades he racked up during his time at USC, Leinart won the Archie Griffin Award twice, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Award twice, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the AP Player of the Year Award, the Manning Award, the Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Pop Warner Award.

In three seasons, Leinart threw for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns, completing 64.8% of his passes during that span. Those last two marks were USC records.

Along with Leinart, the 2017 Hall of Fame Class includes Notre Dame linebacker Bob Crable, San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk, Michigan State wide receiver Kirk Gibson, Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, Texas offensive tackle Bob McKay, Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen, Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson, Boston College nose guard Mike Ruth and New Mexico defensive back Brian Urlacher.

Coaches Danny Ford, Larry Kehres and Steve Spurrier are also being inducted.

