Maryland Football: Yannick Ngakoue has record-setting rookie year

Yannick Ngakoue set the all-time single-season sack record during his final year at Maryland.

In his first NFL season, Ngakoue set another record as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue had eight sacks for the Jaguars and broke Tony Brackens’ record of seven sacks, which was set in 1992. The former Terrapin ended up leading Jacksonville in sacks on the season.

He also recorded 22 tackles (19 solo), four forced fumbles, two defended passes, and an interception in 15 starts. Ngakoue appeared in all 16 games as a rookie.

Ngakoue came in training camp having to fight for playing time. He was selected in the third round (No. 69 overall) and was the second Terp picked behind Sean Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers).

It was clear to see that Ngakoue had what it took to make it at the NFL level. He recorded his first NFL sack in Week 2 against the San Diego Chargers.

He went on to tally a sack in each of the next four games.

His most impressive performance came against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2. Ngakoue had four tackles and also recorded his lone interception of the season.

ICYMI (because we did): Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue get some pressure and force an Andrew Luck interception. https://t.co/XG7PyJcJKY — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 2, 2016

Ngakoue had success at the expense of the Colts once again in Week 17.

The former Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) star set the Jaguars single-season sack record when he took down quarterback Andrew Luck. Ngakoue was able to sack Luck in the backfield for an 11-yard loss.

Ngakoue definitely picked up right where he left off after leaving College Park.

As a junior, Ngakoue tallied 13.5 sacks, which broke the single-season record at Maryland. He wrapped up collegiate career with 83 tackles (57 solo), 21.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

He also recorded 32.5 tackles-for-loss for the Terps.

One of the biggest knocks on Ngakoue heading into the draft was his size. He was pegged as a situational pass rusher that wasn’t worthy of being a starter.

After just one season in the NFL, Ngakoue has proved that he belongs.

