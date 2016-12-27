Maryland Football: Terps sputter in Quick Lane Bowl

The Maryland football team is no stranger to adversity this season.

After getting done 23 points early in the third quarter, the Terrapins fought back in the Quick Lane Bowl against Boston College. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Maryland failed to complete the comeback in a 36-30 loss on Monday.

Running back Ty Johnson led the charge for Maryland with 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Quarterback Perry Hills also threw for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With the season drawing to it’s close, D.J. Durkin and the Terps looked to stamp win number seven on this opening chapter and move on to next season. However, it proved more of the latter to be correct for this squad as they closed out the 2016 campaign.

From the opening kick, the Terps showed almost no composure. They racked up penalty after penalty and ended up with 11 fouls for 86 yards.

Maryland seemingly had no answer for Boston College star defensive end Harold Landry in any way, shape or form. Landry finished the day with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception on a halfback screen that he even returned 20 yards for the Eagles.

Offensive coordinator Walt Bell and company just could not move the ball on this Eagle defense. Hills found himself face-to-face with defenders in the backfield.

Maryland had kept stressing how wonderful this month long preparation helped, but the team had seeming lost any grip they had on the game at hand.

The Terrapins would open the game by digging their way to a 16-0 hole before Johnson single-handedly kept them in it, by scoring on two straight drives. He took handoffs for 62 and 30 yards respectively to bring Maryland back to a 23-13 score.

Hills also connected on touchdown passes of 63 and 52 yards, but his play throughout the entirety of the game negated any good he tried to infuse. Hills finished the game 15-of-35 for 229 yards, with two scores and one interception.

However, he fumbled four times, losing three of them, and got sacked eight times, racking up negative 41 yards on the ground.

Maryland had their chances late, but the Terps continued to falter. Holding the ball with just under two minutes remaining, down by six, Hills could not complete a pass as Maryland lost any final hopes of pulling off the win.

It is unclear whether or not it was Bell’s play calling or just Hill’s indecisiveness, but the quarterback play was a major factor in the reason why Maryland fell to Boston College.

