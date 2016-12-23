Maryland Football: Nolan Carroll has best game of the season

Nolan Carroll definitely got the job done when it mattered on Thursday evening.

Carroll, who has had an up-and-down season, came up big for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 24-19 win over the New York Giants.

The former Maryland cornerback registered six combined tackles and defended a pass. While being involved in the tackling department is huge, his defended pass may have been one of the most important plays of the game.

The Eagles had a slim 24-19 lead over the Giants with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants had to convert a 4th-and-6 at the Philadelphia 37-yard line to keep their drive alive.

It was originally a 4th-and-1, but offensive lineman John Jerry was whistled for a false start.

On fourth down, Manning dropped back out of the shotgun and threw in the direction of rookie wideout Sterling Shepard. It looked like Shepard was going to make the catch to move the chains, but Carroll got his hand in at the last moment and knocked the ball away.

From there, the Eagles could run out the clock. They ended up punting the ball back to the Giants, but Manning threw an interception to seal their fate.

This game was ironic for Carroll because he played well against New York in the earlier meeting between the two teams last month.

The former Terrapin had three combined tackles, a defended pass, and his only interception of the season in the Nov. 6 game. Carroll picked off Manning in the fourth quarter when Philadelphia was trailing 28-20 and was in desperate need of a turnover.

Carroll has 51 tackles, nine defended passes, and an interception on the year. He is only signed for the 2016 season and is making $2.36 million.

