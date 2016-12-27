Maryland Football: Lorenzo Harrison and D.J. Turner to rejoin team

Lorenzo Harrison and D.J. Turner were suspended earlier this season for their role in BB gun shooting incident on campus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Maryland athletic department announced that both players will be cleared for next season’s opener against Texas. Harrison and Turner will rejoin the Terrapins for offseason workouts in the spring.

This comes just hours after Harrison posted a tweet regarding his status with the team. The former DeMatha (Md.) star foreshadowed that he would be with the team for the 2017 season opener against the Longhorns.

Today's game was the last one I had to miss, see ya'll in Texas.. #TerpNation — Lorenzo Harrison III (@lolo_xxiii) December 27, 2016

Harrison and Turner did travel with Maryland to the Quick Lane Bowl, but neither appeared in the game.

During the season, Harrison played quite a bit before being suspended. The freshman finished second on the team in rushing yards (633) and had five touchdowns.

It took two touchdowns from sophomore Ty Johnson to overtake Harrison for the team lead in rushing touchdowns. Harrison was part of a very lethal Maryland rushing attack that averaged 4.9 yards-per-carry in 2016.

Turner wasn’t used nearly as much by coach D.J. Durkin. The former DeMatha standout registered just two catches for 19 yards while also carrying the ball once for four yards.

Harrison definitely was missed down the stretch. The Terps used Harrison just as much as they used Johnson throughout the early portion of the season.

His best game came against Michigan State when he carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-17 win on Oct. 22. Harrison also topped the 75-yard mark in four other contests.

