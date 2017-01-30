Maryland Football: Jonathan Doerer decommits from Maryland

Jonathan Doerer was supposed to be the next kicker for the Maryland football program.

Despite being a Terrapins pledge since July, the Charlotte native decommitted from Maryland on Sunday evening. In doing so, he immediately committed to Notre Dame after being offered by the Fighting Irish on Jan. 27.

God Country Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/itDF2nEti1 — Jonathan Doerer (@JDoerer_11) January 30, 2017

According to 247Sports, Doerer is rated as a two-star prospect and the No. 17 kicker in the 2017 class. The South Mecklenberg standout is also ranked as the 58th-best player in the state of North Carolina.

Doerer also had an offer from Army and interest from Abilene Christian and Clemson.

Kohls Kicking has Doerer rated as the No. 11 kicker in the 2017 class. Below is their scouting report for Doerer.

“Doerer hit an 86 yard 4.4 KO in May of 2016 at our Southern Showcase. He may have had a 10 mph tailwind at most. His FG consistency has improved since the last time we saw him. His athletic ability is rare and he should get multiple D1 offers due to the specialness of his leg strength. Doerer can punt but his kicking is currently ahead of his punting. Doerer made 9 of 10 charted FG in May of 2016 and is ready to have a big summer in 2016.”

After Brad Craddock graduated last spring, junior Adam Greene took over the kicking duties for D.J. Durkin. Greene connected on 9-of-14 field goal attempts and 37-of-38 extra points.

Greene’s longest field goal was a 37-yarder that came against Michigan. He only hit multiple field goals in one game, which came against Florida International when he drilled kicks from 28 and 23 yards.

Maryland is definitely going to be in the market for a kicker to close the 2017 class and look for one in 2018. Either way, it’s going to be a necessity for the program.

