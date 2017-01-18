Maryland Football: Joe Vellano promoted to Atlanta Falcons active roster

Joe Vellano may not have a ton of service time at the NFL level, but he’s certainly no stranger to the big stage.

The Atlanta Falcons promoted the former Maryland defensive tackle to their active roster on Tuesday. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn was placed on injured reserve in order to make room for Vellano.

Source: the Falcons have officially placed DL Adrian Clayborn on IR and promoted DL Joe Vellano from the practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2017

Vellano is most famous for his time with the New England Patriots. He appeared in all 16 games (eight starts) during the 2013 season and recorded 54 tackles (20 solo) and two sacks.

He also helped the Patriots to win Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks. Three Terps have won Super Bowl rings in the last two years with Vernon Davis and Darius Kilgo winning with the Denver Broncos last season.

Vellano spent the 2014 season with the Patriots, but didn’t receive nearly the same amount of playing time. He appeared in just five games (one start) and only had six tackles.

The former Maryland star was released on Sept. 30. He ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad before ending up back in New England in January of 2016.

He was released during final roster cuts, but signed with the Falcons on Sept. 6.

Vellano was a very productive defensive lineman during his time in College Park.

During his four-year career, he registered 219 tackles (105 solo & 32.5 for loss), 13.5 sacks, six defended passes, and three forced fumbles. In 2012, he finished fifth in the ACC with 14 tackles-for-loss.

Vellano was one of the key cogs on the defensive line during the early portion of Randy Edsall’s tenure.

