Maryland Football: Eriq Gilyard decommits from Maryland

Eriq Gilyard got the ball rolling for Maryland’s 2018 recruiting class.

Less than two months after pledging to the Terrapins, Gilyard announced that he is decommitting from Maryland. The 2018 three-star linebacker revealed his decision on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

The news comes less than 24 hours after D.J. Durkin and his staff received a commitment from four-star Bridgeton (NJ) athlete Markquese Bell.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Gilyard was rated as the No. 350 recruit in the 2018 class. He was also tabbed as the No. 26 outside linebacker and the 54th-best player in the state of Florida.

The Trinity Christian Academy star had originally committed to the Terps on Nov. 17. His pledge came just 10 days after receiving an offer from Durkin and his staff.

Penn State has seven commits in the 2018 class, but no other Big Ten program had more than three pledges.

Linebacker is certainly a position that Maryland is targeting as of late. The Terps have received commitments from former Arizona pledge Bryce Brand, Good Counsel star Ayinde Eley, and Riverside Community College inside linebacker Nick Underwood.

Jesse Aniebonam, Jalen Brooks, and Jermaine Carter Jr. will all be seniors in 2017, so replenishment is definitely needed.

It’s a tough blow to lose out on a talented recruit on Gilyard, who also owns offers from Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan. The abundance of offers could’ve been the reason for his decommitment.

However, there’s still 13 months until the 2018 class will be finalized, so it’s a blow that the Terps can easily absorb. There’s still another month before National Signing Day, which could produce even more talent for Maryland.

This article originally appeared on