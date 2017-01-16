Maryland Football: Cole Farrand saves man from burning home

Cole Farrand made headlines as a tackling machine during his time at Maryland.

However, Farrand was in the news for an incident that occurred early last week. The former Terrapin saved a man from the roof of a burning home in Rockaway Twp., NJ.

According to CBS New York, Farrand woke up and saw the man trapped on his roof. He then grabbed an extension ladder and helped bring the man to safety.

“He’s rescuing this man and the house is going, ‘Boom, bang!’ and the flames are flying up into the sky,” said Beverly Farrand. “Cole, he’s humble. He thinks anyone would’ve done that, and I don’t think just anyone would do it.” (Quote from CBS New York)

It took volunteer firefighters several hours to get the flames under control.

Farrand grew up in nearby Green Pond, where he was a star linebacker for Pope John XXIII. Following a decorated high school career, he starred at Maryland for four seasons.

During his time in College Park, Farrand registered 283 tackles (156 solo), 10 defended passes, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In 2014, the New Jersey native third in the Big Ten with 118 total tackles and fifth in solo tackles (70).

Farrand started 29 games over the course of his Maryland career. His most impressive game came against Clemson when he recorded a mind-numbing 23 tackles on Oct. 26, 2013.

In 2015, Farrand went undrafted despite a stellar senior season. He signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, but was cut in September by the team.

