Maryland Football: Amba Etta-Tawo turning heads at Senior Bowl

Amba Etta-Tawo had one of the most spectacular seasons in Syracuse history in 2016.

Now the former Maryland wideout is garnering interest from NFL teams while he prepares for this weekend’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and his staff met with Etta-Tawo. The Vikings already have another talented wide receiver on their roster in Stefon Diggs that is a former Terrapin.

Minnesota also used a first round pick on former Ole Miss star wideout Laquon Treadwell in the 2016 NFL Draft.

It’s no wonder that there is so much interest in Etta-Tawo after the season that he had. After falling on Maryland’s depth chart, he decided to transfer and play his graduate year with the Orange.

During his three years in College Park, he recorded 61 receptions for 938 yards and three touchdowns. His best season came in 2013 as a freshman when he caught 31 passes for 500 yards and two touchdowns.

He saw extended time that season due to season-ending injuries to Diggs and Deon Long.

Etta-Tawo was a completely different player during his time at Syracuse. He set single-season records for receptions (94), receiving yards (1,482) and receiving yards per game (123.5).

The Georgia native ended up catching 14 touchdowns. Etta-Tawo finished eighth in the nation in receiving just behind Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis.

Etta-Tawo has had some very impressive catches throughout the week and definitely has the size to be an NFL wideout.

Best catch I saw yesterday at the #SeniorBowl, Amba Etta-Tawo of @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/zP6f5qFp4c — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) January 25, 2017

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Etta-Tawo pegged to go in the third round of April’s draft. That’s not surprising considering the fact that he thrived in Dino Babers’ offense.

Etta-Tawo has had a few drops throughout the week, but he’s also going up against some of the best defensive backs in the country. Considering where he was a year ago, it’s pretty impressive that the former Terp is in this position and has a chance to pad his draft resume even more this weekend.

