Maryland Football: 2017 National Signing Day Tracker
The Maryland football program was in a much different place one year ago.
Coach D.J. Durkin had just taken the job and was scrambling to try and round out his 2016 class. The Terrapins didn’t have a bad class by any stretch, but it wasn’t lighting the world on fire due to Durkin having limited time to get it together.
Flip the switch to a year later and Maryland is in a great position as National Signing Day approaches.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, the Terps have the 17th-best class and the fourth-best in the Big Ten. They only trail Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State within the conference.
Maryland also has eight four-star recruits currently in their class.
Maryland currently has seven recruits that have enrolled early as they arrived on campus last week. Among the group is Potomac (Md.) star cornerback Deon Jones and Bridgeton (NJ) athlete Markquese Bell.
National Signing Day could produce a few more pledges depending on how things go. We’ll have all the latest as the action unfolds.
Here’s all of the current members of Maryland’s 2017 class:
Anthony McFarland Jr.
5-9, 203 lbs (Hyattsville, MD), ★★★★
Deon Jones
6-1, 180 lbs (Oxon Hill, MD), ★★★★
Markquese Bell
6-3, 194 lbs (Bridgeton, NJ), ★★★★
Marcus Minor
6-5, 290 lbs (Hyattsville, MD), ★★★★
Kasim Hill
6-3, 215 lbs (Washington, D.C.), ★★★★
Jordan McNair
6-5, 290 lbs (Owings Mills, MD), ★★★★
Cam Spence
6-3, 315 lbs (Washington, D.C.), ★★★★
Breyon Gaddy
6-5, 335 lbs (Virginia Beach, VA), ★★★★
Ayinde Eley
6-5, 205 lbs (Olney, MD), ★★★
Javon Leake
6-1, 195 lbs (Greensboro, NC), ★★★
Sean Nelson
6-2, 180 lbs (Fairburn, GA), ★★★
Brandon Gaddy
6-5, 289 lbs (Virginia Beach, VA), ★★★
Jayden Comma
6-2, 205 lbs (Roswell, GA), ★★★
Fofie Bazzie
6-1, 180 lbs (Gaithersburg, MD), ★★★
Jalen Browder
6-3, 185 lbs (Dallas, GA), ★★★
Carlos Carriere
6-5, 170 lbs (Alpharetta, GA), ★★★
Tayon Fleet-Davis
6-0, 211 lbs (Oxon Hill, MD), ★★★
Johnny Jordan
6-2, 290 lbs (Washington D.C.), ★★★
Kenny Bennett
6-2, 196 lbs (Philadelphia, PA), ★★★
Bryce Brand
6-1, 235 lbs (Concord, CA), ★★★
Kofi Wardlow
6-3.5, 230 lbs (Washington D.C.), ★★★
Andrew Park
6-5, 245 lbs (Burke, VA), ★★★
Tyran Hunt
6-7, 280 lbs (Courtland, VA), ★★★
MJ Jarrell
6-2, 183 lbs (Orlando, FL), ★★★
Lawtez Rogers
6-4, 235 lbs (Greenbelt, MD), ★★★
B’Ahmad Miller
6-3, 235 lbs (Baltimore, MD), ★★★
Nick Underwood
6-2, 230 lbs (Riverside, CA), ★★★
