Marty’s 3 TD passes help Butler beat D-III Franklin 43-24 (Sep 09, 2017)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) Will Marty threw for three touchdowns and Duvante Lane rushed for two scores to help Butler beat Division III Franklin 43-24 on Saturday night.

Marty was 21-of-30 passing for 313 yards, Lane had 26 carries for 117 yards and Pace Temple caught eight passes for 156 yards and one touchdown for Butler (1-1).

After bobbling the opening kickoff, Franklin started at its own 7 and, two plays later, Josh Willis and Chad Burdo sacked Chase Burton in the end zone to make it 2-0 and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. On the ensuing Butler drive, Marty hit Temple for a 33-yard gain that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Lane to give Butler a 9-0 lead fewer than five minutes in.

Franklin answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive – capped by Burton’s 28-yard scoring strike to Deontez Alexander – but missed the PAT attempt. A 27-yard reception by Temple – on third-and-17 – set up his 28-yard TD catch that made it 16-6 and, after Luke Sennett intercepted a pass from Burton, Cord Collier’s 18-yard touchdown reception gave Butler a 23-6 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Burton had 329 yards passing and three touchdowns and Alexander had four catches for 124 yards and two scores for Franklin.

