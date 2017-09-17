Marshall cruises to 21-0 win over Kent State (Sep 16, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Chase Litton threw for one touchdown and ran in another to lead Marshall to a 21-0 win over Kent State on Saturday night.

Tyler King added a 29-yard touchdown and had 14 carries for 101 yards as Marshall (2-1) got its first shutout since last year’s 62-0 win over Morgan State. Litton finished 23 of 43 for 223 yards passing and one interception.

After a scoreless first quarter, Marshall held Kent State (1-2) to three-and-out late in the second and drove 71 yards in 13 plays as Marcel Williams snagged a 5-yard throw from Litton for a touchdown with six seconds left in the opening half.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Litton ran in the game’s next score, a 14-yard touchdown, and after taking over on downs at their own 36, the Thundering Herd quickly drove back into Kent State territory and got the touchdown from King with just over a minute left in the game.

Dustin Crum and George Bollas combined for 112 yards passing for Kent State.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25