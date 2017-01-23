Marlon Tuipulotu Flips To USC Football Recruiting Class, Twitter Reacts

Four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu flipped his commitment from Washington to USC on Monday, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

USC landed a big fish on Monday when highly-rated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu announced his decision to change his commitment from Washington to the Trojans.

Tuipulotu took a surprise official visit to USC this weekend, despite UW head coach Chris Petersen’s policy against committed recruits visiting other schools.

There turned out to be fire behind that smoke as Tuipulotu made it official via Twitter that his commitment had been flipped.

Please respect my decision and no interviews at this moment. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ViKdxgEX08 — Marlon Tuipulotu (@marlont_51) January 24, 2017

Naturally, social media exploded with the news as USC commits and coaches, as well as recruits on the outside, commented on the major recruiting shift.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction…

USC defensive assistant Austin Clark:

Four-star center and USC commit Brett Neilon:

Welcome to the family bro✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/RJmPOlMyrf — Brett Neilon (@brettn110) January 24, 2017

Three-star tackle and USC commit Jalen McKenzie:

Y’all ain’t seen nun yet..signing day 👀👀 — 5️⃣JALEN MCKENZIE5️⃣ (@Jalen_mckenzie_) January 24, 2017

Four-star defensive tackle target Jay Tufele:

Four-star tackle and USC commit Alijah Vera-Tucker:

Yea bro congrats. Welcome to the family✌️✌️ https://t.co/c8G91TllPZ — Alijah Vera-Tucker (@yung_lijh) January 24, 2017

Four-star receiver and Washington commit Terrell Bynum:

And more from the Twittersphere:

Marlon Tuipulotu was recruited to #USC by Johnny Nansen. Nansen is also the lead recruiter for five-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) January 24, 2017

#USC now has DT commitments from Tuipulotu and Brandon Pili and are still in the hunt for 4-star Jay Tufele, who also visited this weekend — Connor McGlynn (@cmcglynn48) January 24, 2017

Tuipulotu is now the second highest rated commit in the 2017 class. Trojans move to No. 11 nationally. @247Sports has him as the No. 1 DT https://t.co/B4yB4mwopX — Fighton247 (@FightOn247) January 24, 2017

Potential help for a thin USC defensive line. Marlon Tuipulotu, a 5-star tackle per 247 and 4-star per Rivals/Scout, flips from Washington. https://t.co/VpXo2eA5Lu — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 24, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Live shot of the #USC coaching staff after hauling in Marlon Tuipulotu from Washington. pic.twitter.com/ElnveZPxVX — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 24, 2017

Coach Petersen in his office like #Huskies pic.twitter.com/OmBnL4bmcH — Shawn Rose (@ShawnFace) January 24, 2017

The good news for Washington is that this #USC interception doesn’t affect Jake Browning’s passer rating. https://t.co/G3wz3CgqhX — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) January 24, 2017

USC’s 2017 recruiting class is progressing quickly as Signing Day approaches next week and Tuipulotu won’t be the last major battle for the Trojans to win. Stay tuned.

