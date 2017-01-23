Marlon Tuipulotu Flips To USC Football Recruiting Class, Twitter Reacts

Four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu flipped his commitment from Washington to USC on Monday, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

USC landed a big fish on Monday when highly-rated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu announced his decision to change his commitment from Washington to the Trojans.

Tuipulotu took a surprise official visit to USC this weekend, despite UW head coach Chris Petersen’s policy against committed recruits visiting other schools.

There turned out to be fire behind that smoke as Tuipulotu made it official via Twitter that his commitment had been flipped.

Naturally, social media exploded with the news as USC commits and coaches, as well as recruits on the outside, commented on the major recruiting shift.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction…

USC defensive assistant Austin Clark:

Four-star center and USC commit Brett Neilon:

Three-star tackle and USC commit Jalen McKenzie:

Four-star defensive tackle target Jay Tufele:

Four-star tackle and USC commit Alijah Vera-Tucker:

Four-star receiver and Washington commit Terrell Bynum:

And more from the Twittersphere:

USC’s 2017 recruiting class is progressing quickly as Signing Day approaches next week and Tuipulotu won’t be the last major battle for the Trojans to win. Stay tuned.

