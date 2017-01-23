Marlon Tuipulotu Commits to 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class, Flips From UW

Four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu announced his decision to flip his commitment from Washington to the 2017 USC football recruiting class.

During the 2016 season, USC pulled off a major upset over Washington in Seattle on the football field. This January, the Trojans have managed another stunning result, flipping long-time Washington commit Marlon Tuipulotu away from the Huskies in the final week of the recruiting race.

“Never thought this day would come, but after talking with my family and prayers with them about this situation, I have decided to decommit from the University of Washington,” Tuipulotu wrote on Twitter. “This was a tough decision for me and I have nothing but love for the players, the school, and the coaches at the university. A special thanks to Coach Pete and Coach Malloe as they recruited me from the beginning and were one of the first schools to offer. I honestly wish them nothing but the absolute best in everything they do.

“From here, I would like to announce that I am still planning to graduate early and will be attending the University of Southern California.”

Please respect my decision and no interviews at this moment. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ViKdxgEX08 — Marlon Tuipulotu (@marlont_51) January 24, 2017

Tuipulotu is the No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2017 class and the top player coming out of Oregon, per the 247Sports composite.

At 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, he is exactly what the doctor ordered at USC, with depth concerns on the defensive line needing addressing this cycle.

After the transfer of Noah Jefferson and graduation of Rose Bowl MVP Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, the Trojans came into January knowing that reinforcements on the defensive line were a necessity.

Landing Tuipulotu, especially by stealing him away from Washington, is as big a recruiting victory as may come for USC in 2017.

Since Tuipulotu was set to graduate early from Central High School in Independence, Oregon, the lineman will get a jump start on his Trojan career by enrolling early. He was slated to enroll at Washington early before his flip to USC.

Tuipulotu joins a defensive line group at USC that already includes three-star commits Jacob Lichtenstein, Terrance Lang and Brandon Pili.

The Trojans are also hoping to land the signature of four-star DTs Jay Tufele, Aubrey Solomon or JC prospect Javon Kinlaw, all of which have officially visited USC over the past two weeks.

