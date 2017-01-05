Mark Richt Discusses 2016 Season and What’s Ahead W/Beat Writers

Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mark Richt met with Beat Writers Thursday morning. He reviewed the 2016 season and what lies ahead in 2017 in regards to the off-season, recruiting, who might be leaving and the Quarterback battle.

Richt spoke at length about the six way Quarterbck battle to replace Brad Kaaya that will commence in spring practice. Malik Rosier who will be a redshirt Junior next season has been Kaaya’s backup for the last two seasons.

Three backups currently on the roster and two incoming recruits will battle Rosier for the starting job in spring practice and summer camp.

Towards the end of the session with reporters, Richt briefly discussed recruiting and the possibility of players on the current roster transferring.

Perry is one of five four-star recruits currently committed to the Hurricanes. The others are 6’5 335 Offensive Lineman Navaughn Donaldson from Miami Central, 6’5 240 Weakside Defensive End D.J. Johnson from Sacramento, Cornerback Trajan Bandy from Columbus High School in Miami and Athlete DeeJay Dallas from Brunswick, Georgia.

Richt mostly focused on the need to recruit wide receivers. He seemed to contradict himself when he spoken openly about the Hurricanes need for WR’s last month.

Richt said: “The thing is, when you play with a veteran quarterback when you’re a freshman, you might not have a veteran quarterback when it means the most to you in your career,” he said. “The big thing they understand is there’s a tremendous talent base within this quarterback group. Whoever rises will get the ball to you and showcase the things that you can do within the team concept.

Dallas can play both Cornerback and Wide Receiver. In addition to the four-star Dallas, the Hurricanes have two three-star recruits at Wide Receiver in the Class of 2017. Evidence Njoku from Wayne, NJ is the brother of former Hurricanes Tight End David Njoku and Miami also has received a commitment from Derrick Smith of Jacksonville.

Chris Herndon IV returns at Tight End for the Hurricanes. He and Njoku shared the position in a lot of two Tight End sets this season. Herndon finished 2016 with 28 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Although those were all improvements over 2015, he is not nearly the explosive threat that Njoku was. Behind Herndon at Tight End, Miami had Jovani Haskins and Michael Irvin II. Both Haskins and Irvin were suspended for the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Asked about the position, Richt said: “We’ve got a lot of growing up to do at that position”.

Richt also touched on the rumors that (Running Back) Gus Edwards and (Defensive Tackle) Courtel Jenkins might be looking to move on.

He said: “Haven’t said anything to me. … I’m not saying they’re not considering it, but neither one has come to me with anything.”

If they both decide to leave, Edwards would be the bigger blow to take. The Hurricanes have a deep, young and talented Defensive Line. Their entire front four should return two deep for 2017.

Freshman Joe Jackson led the Hurricanes and finished eighth in the ACC and second in the country with 8.5 sacks. He finished second with 10.5 tackles for loss. Three other Hurricanes had at least ten and they finished fifth nationally in TFL’s and 22nd in sacks as a team.

Asked about the Defensive Front, Richt said:

“If everybody comes back with the right attitude of turning it up a notch, even above what we did last offseason, get in the best shape possible and continues to play hard, we’ll be in good shape…It’s a good bunch.”

In closing, Richt also discussed his first season at his alma mater:

“I guess it’s kind of two-fold. In one sense I feel we gained a lot of ground on trying to be great with a team that could handle adversity, and go through a tough time in mid-season and came out of it with five victories and a bowl victory. A lot of positive things happened throughout the season and especially toward the end. I thought that was a very good sign. “But then you also look back at what could have been and you kick yourself here and there. It’s a learning experience for everybody. We did a lot of great things. I think we’ve created a good foundation, created a good bit of momentum going into the 2017 season and I’m looking forward to these guys becoming great.”

Richt has set a good foundation with what is still a young team. If they can adequately replace Kaaya and rebuild a depleted secondary, 2017 can be a year of progression for Miami Football.

