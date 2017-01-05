Mark Helfrich Joins ESPN To Assist With National Championship Game

Former Oregon Football Head Coach Mark Helfrich has plans next Monday to help ESPN with their coverage of the National Championship Game.

While the rumors are swirling around Mark Helfrich joining Tennessee as Offensive Coordinator, the former Oregon Coach will be on ESPN News on Monday helping with the discussion of the National Championship between Alabama and Clemson according to Addicted To Quack.

Helfrich was fired after two seasons at the helm of Oregon Football in late November and replaced by Willie Taggart who has made the decision to reset the Coaching Staff that many have known for years. The Former Oregon Ducks Coach will be joined by other coaches and the conversation will relate to the game as it is being played.

The Coaches Film Rooms will feature Helfrich along with P.J. Fleck, fellow Pac-12 and Colorado Head Coach Mark MacIntyre and new Baylor Bears Head Coach Matt Rhule.

There are fourteen different channels that will have some type of coverage of the game. One promises to be intriguing and includes Bill Walton with ESPN Personalities. (I don’t include Walton in that bunch as he is himself the biggest personality and deserves his own category.)

Film room on ESPNEWS includes Dino Babers, PJ Fleck, Mark Helfrich,

Mike MacIntrye and Matt Rhule https://t.co/6EP5RvAlpz — Tyler McBride (@theTylerMcBride) January 5, 2017

SB Nation gives the full breakdown for the National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers play for all the marbles on Monday night at 8pm.

This article originally appeared on