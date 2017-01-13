Mario Cristobal Joins Oregon Ducks A Co-Offensive Coordinator

Former Alabama Offensive Line Coach Mario Cristobal has reportedly accepted a Co-Offensive Coordinator position with Oregon Football.

Willie Taggart is closer to working with a complete staff of powerhouse recruiters. On Friday, Taggart added Alabama Assistant Mario Cristobal to his staff. Over the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Alabama had one of the best O-Lines in the country. Cristobal comes into a situation with Oregon Football that only has one direction to go. Following the 2016 season Cristobal inherits an experienced group of young players including four who were redshirt Freshman in 2016.

Tyrell Crosby who was hampered by a foot injury before his season came to an end is also returning for the 2017 season. With National Signing Day less than a month away, it was imperative that Head Coach Willie Taggart had his staff in place sooner rather than later. The addition of Mario Cristobal should round out the Oregon Football coaching staff.

Of course, this staff looks vastly different than the one that had over 100+ years of experience working together under Mark Helfrich and Chip Kelly, but Taggart as zeroed in on headhuners when it comes to recruiting and the dividends are starting to show with Official Visits.

Mario Cristobal has Head Coaching experience with Florida International and also worked with Greg Schiano during his time at Rutgers.

This article originally appeared on